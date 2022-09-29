ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
CELEBRITIES
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming

As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
MOVIES
The jury remains out on whether ‘The Munsters’ is a masterpiece or an abomination

No one ever said a reboot of The Munsters would be a slam dunk, and the sitcom-esque Netflix film is proving to be an uphill battle for Rob Zombie. We all know metal god-turned-director Zombie is a longtime Munsters fan. With a music career spanning decades, one of his most popular songs remains 1998’s “Dragula”. The inspiration for the tune happens to be the name of Grandpa’s hot rod from the 1964 Munsters television show. When he performs the song onstage, he even plays footage of the car straight from the original series, so there’s no denying his fandom.
MOVIES
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
MOVIES
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
Even the worst blockbusters of all-time can find love through unintentional hilarity

Ever since Steven Spielberg and George Lucas changed cinema forever through the respective releases of Jaws and Star Wars in 1977, big budget blockbusters have arrived at regular intervals to deliver grandstanding spectacle on an increasingly epic scale. The best ones don’t tend to make the most money, though, but the worst do have a habit of bombing spectacularly.
MOVIES
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
An unshakably violent crime story takes a sledgehammer to streaming skulls

Brad Pitt may have been an A-list superstar and incredibly handsome man for what feels like forever, but he’s a much better actor and a significantly more accomplished producer than he gets credit for. Combining both elements of his unstoppable arsenal, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softy is the sort of uncompromising crime story you don’t really see all that much anymore.
MOVIES
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene

Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
MOVIES
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – crass Vietnam jaunt falls flat

Peter Farrelly’s disappointing follow-up to Green Book suggests that he has found his formula – blue-collar bigot goes on a journey, has his eyes opened and his preconceptions challenged – and he’s sticking to it. Here, the central character is Chickie (Zac Efron), of beer-swilling Irish-American stock. A sailor by trade but a wastrel by nature, Chickie props up the bar, while friends and neighbours ship out to Vietnam. Chickie wants to show his appreciation for the soldiers in a war he never thinks to question, so decides to deliver beer to the boys, in this crass and manipulative warsploitation picture.
LIFESTYLE
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim

Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
MOVIES
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy

Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
MOVIES

