A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
A psychological nightmare that came under heavy fire traumatizes the streaming charts
Darren Aronofsky has never exactly been one to play by any other set of rules but his own, so it was hardly surprising that 2017’s nightmarish mother! came under heavy fire before, during, and after its theatrical release. Having already upset plenty of religious groups with his biblical epic...
Excitement for ‘Hellraiser’ ratchets up as fans celebrate the reboot going old school
The build-up to Hulu’s new Hellraiser movie has been like trying to solve one of the franchise’s famous puzzle boxes. As its release nears, excitement is building every day, but as every fan of Clive Barker’s infernal horror knows, there’s often a bit of pain to go with the pleasure.
What character does Coolio play in ‘Futurama’?
News broke late on Sept. 28, that rapper, actor, and comedian Coolio passed away at age 59. His cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials have released information that there were no signs of a struggle, foul play, or drug/alcohol abuse at the scene. Coolio’s influence on...
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
An unshakably violent crime story takes a sledgehammer to streaming skulls
Brad Pitt may have been an A-list superstar and incredibly handsome man for what feels like forever, but he’s a much better actor and a significantly more accomplished producer than he gets credit for. Combining both elements of his unstoppable arsenal, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softy is the sort of uncompromising crime story you don’t really see all that much anymore.
‘Star Wars’ stans applaud a fan favorite for keeping his emotions in check for two decades
One of the more disturbing things in the Star Wars universe is Order 66 (you know, the one that sent Anakin on a killing spree that included Jedi younglings). With the Empire trying to snuff out all Jedi, one person stayed surprisingly loyal to the cause while being in the Galactic Senate with the Empire: Bail Prestor Organa (played by Jimmy Smits).
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
Why did Netflix remove the LGBTQ+ tag from ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’?
Tagging systems, while frequently overlooked, are a crucial part of a streaming platform’s UI. They allow users to quickly hone in on the content they want, allowing them to find shows and films that fit their desires even if the concept or theme isn’t immediately clear from the show’s title. And nowhere is this more true than with the LGBTQ+ tag. As often, it’s hard to tell if a show has LGBTQ+ content simply by looking at the title or the cover art.
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene
Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Harrison Ford rumored to be in the running for what would be a hugely controversial MCU role
As the undisputed biggest brand in the pop culture sphere, virtually every single A-list actor on the planet has been linked with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one stage or another, regardless of how much truth there is to the matter. Harrison Ford is the latest, but the scuttlebutt comes with the caveat that it would inevitably prove to be a hugely controversial decision were it to come true.
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever review – crass Vietnam jaunt falls flat
Peter Farrelly’s disappointing follow-up to Green Book suggests that he has found his formula – blue-collar bigot goes on a journey, has his eyes opened and his preconceptions challenged – and he’s sticking to it. Here, the central character is Chickie (Zac Efron), of beer-swilling Irish-American stock. A sailor by trade but a wastrel by nature, Chickie props up the bar, while friends and neighbours ship out to Vietnam. Chickie wants to show his appreciation for the soldiers in a war he never thinks to question, so decides to deliver beer to the boys, in this crass and manipulative warsploitation picture.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
