WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department will be facing staffing issues in the near future. At Monday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Chief Ben Bliven said their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The department is expecting to be down several officers in the next month, because some are leaving or will be on lighter duty, with other officers still in training.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO