Amber Alert Issued for Chippewa County Teen
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — Law enforcement in Chippewa County have issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Kryssy A. King, who was last seen Saturday morning. King is described as 5’3″, 150 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has two noticable scars on her nose and left shoulder.
Wausau PD faces staff shortages
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department will be facing staffing issues in the near future. At Monday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Chief Ben Bliven said their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The department is expecting to be down several officers in the next month, because some are leaving or will be on lighter duty, with other officers still in training.
Drivers Identified in Fatal Truck Crash
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) – The names of two truckers have been released in a fatal crash earlier this week. Travis Hoffine, 56, died when his semi was hit by another truck. A report from the State Patrol says he was pulling onto the highway and was hit from behind.
One Dead in I-39 Crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on I-39 in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV and a truck collided in the southbound lanes around 12:30am. Initial reports say the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. The SUV caught on fire.
Deferred Sentence In Schofield Beating Case
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused in the beating of a man outside of a Schofield tavern has entered a deferred judgement agreement in Marathon County Court. Kevin Weston of West Bend was facing felony charges of substantial battery but according to the deal that charge can be reduced to disorderly conduct if Weston fully complies with the agreement and has no new criminal charges for one year.
Wausau To Install License Plate Readers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department will use funding from a Department of Administration grant to install 20 Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras around the city. They would be using the same type of technology that are currently on the department’s parking enforcement vehicles. The cameras...
Plea, Sentencing Hearing Scheduled for Morris
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in a Weston apartment nearly two years ago has reached a plea deal with the state. Court records show David Morris’ trial was wiped off the books Friday morning in favor of a plea and sentencing hearing. He faces five counts connected with the incident, including first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Overnight Accidents Close Roads Near Stevens Point
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — All lanes were blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash just after midnight. I-39/US 51 was closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m....
Nelson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Diemel Brothers
CASS COUNTY, MO (WTAQ-WSAU) – A Missouri Judge has sentenced Garland ‘Joey’ Nelson to life without the possibility of parole for killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019. The sentence came Friday, one day after Nelson pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for the dismissal of several other counts.
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Announces State Grant Award
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Fire and Rescue has announced that they will receive $111,000 in state grant funding as part of Governor Evers’ recently-announced EMS Flex Grants. “Coming out of this pandemic, our call volume has continued to rise. We are on pace for the busiest year...
Sokaogon Chippewa Community, State of Wiscosnin Announce Amended Gaming Pact
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Sports betting in Wisconsin is coming to another tribal casino. Governor Tony Evers and leaders of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community announced an amended gaming pact on Friday that will allow for event wagering at the Mole Lake Casino near Crandon and other locations within the reservation.
New Security Screening in Place at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Those heading to a show at the Grand Theater this season will have a much easier time getting in the door and to their seats thanks to a new security system. Director Sean Wright says it’s the same system used by many larger theaters and...
AARP Poll Has Good News For Republican Candidates
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.
New Poll: Michels, Johnson Lead
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — A new poll from AARP Wisconsin finds Republican candidates in the state races for governor and senate ahead of their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican Tim Michels with a three-point lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. And it shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with...
