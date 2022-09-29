ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

diane stevens
2d ago

Is it not the job of the police to protect and serve. He was responsible for his children regardless of girlfreind. Sounds like real COPOUT.

qchron.com

Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision

The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire

A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Drill rapper C Blu held on $110K bail on gun possession charge, Bronx DA says

Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, was ordered held on $110,000 bail after cops found a gun in his car, prosecutors said Friday. Camrin “C Blu” Williams was sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai parked near Garden St. and Crotona Ave. in Belmont, when cops noticed the handgun stashed under the front passenger seat about ...
BRONX, NY
Journal Inquirer

Attempted murder charge dropped; man admits lesser crimes

A Bristol man who was accused of trying to murder a woman in Windsor in last November pleaded guilty this week only to criminal possession of a firearm and violating a family violence protective order, Hartford Superior Court records show. DEFENDANT: Malik Shakur Tiggett, 28, of Bristol. CONVICTIONS: Criminal possession...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety

