Read full article on original website
diane stevens
2d ago
Is it not the job of the police to protect and serve. He was responsible for his children regardless of girlfreind. Sounds like real COPOUT.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Bronx man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing wife during dispute
A Bronx man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife during a dispute in her Westchester home, authorities announced Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qchron.com
Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision
The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
NBC New York
Bronx Rapper Arrested in $100,000 NYC Post Office Heist, Head Bashing of Worker
Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of pistol-whipping a postal worker and forcing her to open a safe inside a Bronx post office building in a brazen morning robbery of $100,000 earlier this month. Elhorin Yisreal, 44, was taken into custody more than three weeks after surveillance cameras captured the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects arrested in fatal Manhattan stabbing after fleeing to New Hampshire
A suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Chelsea has been brought back to the city after being located more than 250 miles away in New Hampshire, police said Friday. Suspect Travis Forbes, 34, is facing murder charges for knifing victim Jamal Burton, 38, during the Aug. 31 attack, police said. Forbes had fled to New Hampshire and was arrested in the Granite State on Sept. 8, cops said. He was ...
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
Drill rapper C Blu held on $110K bail on gun possession charge, Bronx DA says
Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, was ordered held on $110,000 bail after cops found a gun in his car, prosecutors said Friday. Camrin “C Blu” Williams was sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai parked near Garden St. and Crotona Ave. in Belmont, when cops noticed the handgun stashed under the front passenger seat about ...
Attempted murder charge dropped; man admits lesser crimes
A Bristol man who was accused of trying to murder a woman in Windsor in last November pleaded guilty this week only to criminal possession of a firearm and violating a family violence protective order, Hartford Superior Court records show. DEFENDANT: Malik Shakur Tiggett, 28, of Bristol. CONVICTIONS: Criminal possession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Funeral scheduled for veteran EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death
Funeral arrangements for Alison Russo-Elling, the 61-year-old FDNY EMT who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday, have been scheduled for next week.
Man dies days after Brooklyn hit-and-run: officials
A man struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, died days after the collision, officials said Friday.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
NYPD terminates officer who faces hate crime charges for anti-Muslim road rage assault
An off-duty NYPD officer facing hate crime charges in Brooklyn after allegedly knocking a man unconscious while spewing anti-Muslim slurs during a road rage altercation has been fired.
Comments / 3