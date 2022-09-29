ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: 9 surreal photos & videos in Florida

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGgW7_0iEm6bm500

Fla. — Channel 9 has received many photos and videos from Florida residents as Hurricane Ian battered the Sunshine State.

We chose the following nine surreal visuals so far:

1. Tampa Bay waters receding

2. Naples Park man swims in flooded home

3. Road tree falls down in Lake Sparling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWp7p_0iEm6bm500

4. Downtown Naples streets filled with water

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URyD4_0iEm6bm500

5. Naples home floods during Hurricane Ian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uENY_0iEm6bm500

6. Heavy winds take down Livingston Street sign in downtown Orlando

7. Hurricane Ian floods streets in Osceola County

8. Power lines sparking in Merritt Island

9. Shopping mall in Kissimmee experiences heavy flooding

kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
KARK 4 News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian

This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SpaceX repositions Starlink satellites over Florida to help provide internet following Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to help get internet to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference held Saturday, DeSantis announced that Musk and SpaceX were donating 120 large satellite units with a 13-mile service radius and could support over 1,000 internet users simultaneously, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
