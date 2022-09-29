Hurricane Ian: 9 surreal photos & videos in Florida

Fla. — Channel 9 has received many photos and videos from Florida residents as Hurricane Ian battered the Sunshine State.

We chose the following nine surreal visuals so far:

1. Tampa Bay waters receding

2. Naples Park man swims in flooded home

3. Road tree falls down in Lake Sparling

4. Downtown Naples streets filled with water

5. Naples home floods during Hurricane Ian

6. Heavy winds take down Livingston Street sign in downtown Orlando

7. Hurricane Ian floods streets in Osceola County

8. Power lines sparking in Merritt Island

9. Shopping mall in Kissimmee experiences heavy flooding

