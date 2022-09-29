ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
tatler.com

Buckingham Palace unveils new official photo of the King and Queen Consort with the Prince and Princess of Wales

With the official Royal Mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II now over, her family members have been resuming their roster of duties, as well as adjusting to their life-changing new roles. Now, with the latest Carolean age underway, Buckingham Palace has released the first official photograph of the new King alongside the Queen Consort, joined by their future successors, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The List

Royal Experts Say Prince Harry Could Be Facing Pressure From Meghan Amid Memoir Drama

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California following a difficult, and longer than expected, sojourn overseas. Page Six confirmed the superstar couple traveled back to the states shortly after attending the queen's funeral. The Sussexes settled in California after spectacularly stepping down as working royals in 2020. Unsurprisingly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to leave the UK.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Bored, Unresponsive During Meeting With Queen Consort Camilla? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly Tried to Help Prince Harry’s Wife, Just Like What She Did to Kate Middleton

Camilla Parker-Bowles has a new biography on the way, written by Angela Levin. The new tome examined her relationship with the members of the firm, including Meghan Markle. Queen Consort Camilla Reportedly Tried To Help Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in...
Newsweek

Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding

Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
Popculture

Meghan Markle to Possibly Make UK Return Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Is Meghan Markle heading back to the U.K. following the Queen's death? Markle has reportedly found a fan among several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
tatler.com

Princess of Wales hosts alone for first time at Windsor Castle

Yesterday, the new Princess of Wales hosted an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle. Meeting 15 sailors from the ship, the Princess of Wales chose the Green Drawing Room to host the men in the beautiful ‘semi-state’ rooms. Used regularly by Queen Elizabeth II for receptions and portraits, the Green Drawing Room was the backdrop for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening photos, whilst in May 2018 it was also the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official royal wedding photographs.
Daily Mail

Megxit brought William and Charles closer together and Prince Andrew was 'protected by the Queen' - but WON'T be a key part of the streamlined monarchy because the King doesn't want to be 'affected by scandals past and present'

Prince William and King Charles have been 'brought closer' by Megxit, while Prince Andrew will be axed from royal events after losing the 'protection' of the Queen, a royal author claimed today. Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said the...
The List

Here's What The New King Charles III Coins Are Going To Look Like

Queen Elizabeth II became queen in 1952, and she reigned for a historically long 70 years (via History). In honor of her 70 years on the throne, the United Kingdom pulled out all the stops for the Platinum Jubilee, and this included an estimated spending of over $356 million on Platinum Jubilee souvenirs, according to The Washington Post.
The List

The List

