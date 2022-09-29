Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Expert Says Meghan Markle May Have Missed A Key Difference Between Celebrity And Royal Life
Meghan Markle did not adjust easily to royal life by anyone's estimation — even her own. As the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut in August, "I was an actress. My entire job was 'Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I'll do it.'"
tatler.com
Buckingham Palace unveils new official photo of the King and Queen Consort with the Prince and Princess of Wales
With the official Royal Mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II now over, her family members have been resuming their roster of duties, as well as adjusting to their life-changing new roles. Now, with the latest Carolean age underway, Buckingham Palace has released the first official photograph of the new King alongside the Queen Consort, joined by their future successors, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Royal Experts Say Prince Harry Could Be Facing Pressure From Meghan Amid Memoir Drama
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California following a difficult, and longer than expected, sojourn overseas. Page Six confirmed the superstar couple traveled back to the states shortly after attending the queen's funeral. The Sussexes settled in California after spectacularly stepping down as working royals in 2020. Unsurprisingly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to leave the UK.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
What Meghan Markle Uttered to a Royal Aide About Queen Elizabeth’s Flowers, According to a Lip Reader
A lip reader and body language analyst deciphered Meghan Markle's statement to a royal aide who asked to take flowers from her for Queen Elizabeth's tribute.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘worried’ of being iced out from the royal family amid 'demotion': expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be concerned that they are being iced out of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were demoted to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew. Royal biographer Phil Dampier confirmed to Fox News...
Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”. The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Bored, Unresponsive During Meeting With Queen Consort Camilla? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly Tried to Help Prince Harry’s Wife, Just Like What She Did to Kate Middleton
Camilla Parker-Bowles has a new biography on the way, written by Angela Levin. The new tome examined her relationship with the members of the firm, including Meghan Markle. Queen Consort Camilla Reportedly Tried To Help Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in...
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding
Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Face ‘Giant Storm’ Without Queen as Their ‘Buffer’ Between Royal Family, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never reconcile with the royal family now that Queen Elizabeth isn't alive to be a 'buffer,' one royal expert believes.
Popculture
Meghan Markle to Possibly Make UK Return Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Is Meghan Markle heading back to the U.K. following the Queen's death? Markle has reportedly found a fan among several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tatler.com
Princess of Wales hosts alone for first time at Windsor Castle
Yesterday, the new Princess of Wales hosted an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle. Meeting 15 sailors from the ship, the Princess of Wales chose the Green Drawing Room to host the men in the beautiful ‘semi-state’ rooms. Used regularly by Queen Elizabeth II for receptions and portraits, the Green Drawing Room was the backdrop for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening photos, whilst in May 2018 it was also the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official royal wedding photographs.
U.K.・
Jeremy Clarkson On Meghan Markle’s Funeral Tear: “For Crying Out Loud”
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Meghan Markle after she was seen with a tear at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Grand Tour presenter has often shown little regard for the actress who married Prince Harry, but has now questioned whether her crying was real of simply an act.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Subtle Body Language Clue Revealed They Were Eager to Leave Windsor Castle Walkabout ‘As Soon As Possible,’ Expert Says
Prince Harry showed one small gesture that indicated he and Meghan Markle wanted to leave their appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton, a body language expert explains.
Megxit brought William and Charles closer together and Prince Andrew was 'protected by the Queen' - but WON'T be a key part of the streamlined monarchy because the King doesn't want to be 'affected by scandals past and present'
Prince William and King Charles have been 'brought closer' by Megxit, while Prince Andrew will be axed from royal events after losing the 'protection' of the Queen, a royal author claimed today. Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said the...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Doesn’t Understand Royal Family Crown Protocol
Meghan Markle has always been the British Media’s obsession. No matter what she does, she still falls short of the Britons’ high standards. However, a silver lining of hope shone when a royal reporter praised her for requesting an audience with the King via a formal letter, implying she had finally learned the British ways.
Here's What The New King Charles III Coins Are Going To Look Like
Queen Elizabeth II became queen in 1952, and she reigned for a historically long 70 years (via History). In honor of her 70 years on the throne, the United Kingdom pulled out all the stops for the Platinum Jubilee, and this included an estimated spending of over $356 million on Platinum Jubilee souvenirs, according to The Washington Post.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to Choose Royal or Celebrity Life: ‘You Don’t Really Get to Straddle Both,’ Expert Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should choose the celebrity lifestyle or royal life but can't do both, one expert says.
21 candid photos of royals taken at the perfect time
Candid photos of royal family members show a different, lighter side of royal life. Here are amusing photos of royals taken at the perfect time.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0