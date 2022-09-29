Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First-blush thoughts: Nebraska postgame
Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
Huskers found late answers on a wild Saturday in the West: 'You've got to win the fourth quarter. And we did.'
Look around, perhaps with a sly grin at the chaos. Look around and see how quickly a team's clothes can get throw out on the front lawn on a given Saturday. How quickly it can get dicey after everyone loved you a couple weeks ago. See Oklahoma's situation. Or see the program that for some years was the big dog in Nebraska's division – yeah, Bucky Badger himself – lose by 24 at home to Illinois. Or see the Gophers squad everyone was ready to crown last week lose by 10 at home.
Husker co-captain Nelson takes 'never out of the fight' message to heart
It can rip your guts out, this game. It can take you to the clouds, this game. Garrett Nelson has rarely hid his emotions, so why would he when someone asked what the last three or four weeks have been like for him. "How much time you got?" Nelson answered.
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Takes after the Huskers take down Hoosiers
It's true. Nebraska is tied atop the Big Ten West standings. A six-way tie, baby. More importantly, they got a win. The shouting from the locker room was easy to hear from the press area after Mickey Joseph's first victory as Nebraska's interim head coach. Oh, it was tough. Of...
Report Card: Huskers hang tough and hold on for win over Indiana
The Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves in a strange game on Saturday night, but didn't allow an ejection or a defensive touchdown or roughly 2.5 million penalties to prevent them from winning 35-21 over Indiana. Nebraska won its first conference game in its last eight attempts. Here’s how the Huskers graded...
Recap: Indiana held scoreless in second half, falls at Nebraska, 35-21
Indiana (3-2) suffered its second-straight loss of the season as Nebraska (2-3) ran away with a 35-21 win at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Hoosiers, after scoring 14-unanswered points heading into halftime, were held scoreless for the entire second half and had no response for two Cornhuskers touchdowns. At halftime,...
Game Balls: Who stood out against Indiana?
After Nebraska finished off Indiana 35-21 the head of the athletic department, Trev Alberts, dropped by the locker room to hand out a game ball to head coach Mickey Joseph. That’s a feel good moment for social media and well deserved, but Husker247 has some other ideas for who else deserves props after the team’s first win in conference in nearly a full year.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Peegs Podcast: Morning After Nebraska
Indiana's inability to move the football combined with a pile of mental mistakes to send IU to its second-straight loss. We break down the Hoosiers' defeat.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0