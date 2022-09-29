ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

By DOUG FEINBERG
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xU5UC_0iEm3htO00

SYDNEY — (AP) — No one on Canada's roster was born the last time the team won a medal at the women's World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from securing one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze.

Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“It's really special,” Nurse said. “It's been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a long time and to be able to get over that hump. ... I think our country is continuing to get really excited about basketball in the grassroots programs and this is just the start of what we can accomplish.”

Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55.

“It’s always our goal to win a quarterfinal and make it to the semifinals. The medal rounds is where we want to be,” Canada's Bridget Carleton said.

The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn't as long as Canada's, China hasn't won one since 1994 when the Asian nation took the silver. Australia is looking to win a medal in front of its home fans after beating Belgium 86-69.

Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 44-23 at the half. Puerto Rico couldn't really cut into its deficit in the second half thanks in part to Nurse and the fact that Canada committed only four turnovers the entire game. After spending 11 months recovering from an ACL injury, she saw her first game action in the World Cup. She had her best game of the tournament against Puerto Rico.

The loss ended a great run for Puerto Rico, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The players hoped the unprecedented run could bring some joy to the island, which is recovering from Hurricane Fiona.

“The word legacy sums it up,” said Arella Guirantes, who had 19 points to lead Puerto Rico (2-4). “To leave something like that for the youth that's coming up is bigger than any win or loss that we can have. . . . It means a lot to be a part of the beginning of a legacy. I have no doubt in my mind that we'll be back and will be better.”

UNITED STATES 88, SERBIA 55

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. beat Serbia. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face Canada.

The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn’t faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn’t afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game — the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.

It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and was helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn’t return.

Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Serbia didn't challenge that deficit in the second half.

Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.

CHINA 85, FRANCE 71

Li Meng scored 23 points and Huang Sijing added 18 to help China top France.

China (5-1) led 60-58 late in the third quarter before scoring the final six points of the period to extend the advantage to eight. France could only get within five the rest of the way

China's run is a big turnaround from 2018 when the team finished sixth.

“I remember 2018, I know this is a very strong team,” said Chinese center Han Xu, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. “We learned a lot.”

Marine Fauthoux scored 19 points and Gabby Williams added 17 for France (3-3).

AUSTRALIA 86, BELGIUM 69

Cayla George scored 19 points and Marianna Tolo added 13 to lead Australia over Belgium.

With the win, Lauren Jackson has a chance to end her Hall of Fame international playing career with another medal. She led the team to its lone gold in the 2006 World Cup as well as a few silvers. She finished with 12 points — her most so far in the tournament.

Australia (5-1) took it right at Belgium (3-3) going up 26-16 after one quarter and led by 15 at the half. The Belgian Cats couldn't muster much of a rally in the final 20 minutes.

Julie Allemand led Belgium with 15 points and Kyara Linskens added 13.

Belgium was missing star forward Emma Meesseman, who was out with a left calf injury. She sat on the bench and cheered on her teammates.

While Belgium was short-handed, Australia welcomed back Bec Allen, who injured her ribs against Serbia. She missed two games, but returned for the quarterfinals playing just 2:25.

“I’m struggling. I needed to try it for myself,” an emotional Allen said. “I’m so happy for the girls. I’m happy we’re playing for a medal, it’s everything we wanted.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine's designers unite

PARIS — (AP) — A giant, glowing crystal rock upon a sand-colored carpet evoked a glamorous alien planet for Hermes’ champagne-sipping VIP guests. Earthen hues like browns, reds and yellows -- colors long-associated with the heritage brand -- were used at Saturday’s show to create Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s utilitarian, low-key yet luxuriant universe for spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
960 The Ref

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Han Xu
Person
Cayla George
960 The Ref

At least 129 dead following stampede at Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — Hundreds are dead and many more are injured following brawls and a subsequent stampede following a soccer match on Sunday between rivals in Malang in East Java. Fights broke out between supporters from the two rival soccer teams following the conclusion of the Indonesian league match...
SOCCER
WVNews

Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Semis#Womens#Serbia#Canadians#Kia Nurse#Asian
960 The Ref

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

US extreme skier killed in Himalayas is given Sherpa cremation

A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world’s tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground. Buddhist monks officiated at a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials. Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell...
ACCIDENTS
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
TheConversationCanada

Adding COVID-19 to 'designated diseases' could boost vaccine uptake among children

My research includes the moral and legal aspects and policy implications of childhood vaccination. COVID-19’s effects on children has an impact on that research. And these effects appear to be changing, making the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccine uptake among children more urgent. Early in the pandemic, evidence suggested children generally avoided severe COVID-19 infections. That rosier picture is now fading. Emerging research signals that children’s susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has increased in “frequency and severity” over the course of the pandemic. One newly released study of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland chronicles the dramatic rise in infections among...
KIDS
960 The Ref

Poland adds pregnancy to patients' medical data

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A new regulation that came into force in Poland Saturday requiring pregnancy information to be uploaded to the national digital system has raised concerns among women’s organizations that it could be another means for the conservative government to control women’s lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
960 The Ref

Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was 'America-based'

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday,...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Vatican sanctioned Nobel laureate after Timor accusations

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican said Thursday that it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo in the past two years, following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor during the 1990s. The Vatican admission came a day after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
82K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy