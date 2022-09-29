Stat Nerd Thursday: Cheat code QBs, D.J. Moore & Dolphins/Bengals preview

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 4. Which will come to pass?. Andy Behrens: It appears as if the Chicago Bears believe there is no in-game predicament that can't be resolved via the run. This team is averaging 34.7 rush attempts and just 15.0 passes per game, which is basically a 1970s game plan. (Actually, let the record show that in 1977, when Walter Payton ran for 1,852 yards, the Bears were still attempting 21.8 passes per game.) This week, Chicago's ridiculous offense gets a date with the Giants D, a group that's been horrendous against the run. New York has allowed 5.3 YPC and just gave up big weeks to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. So things are setting up well for Khalil Herbert to erupt in Week 4. He's been stellar through three games, producing nine carries of 10 or more yards and gaining 4.8 yards after contact per attempt. Herbert will see all the touches he can possibly handle this week; he's about to deliver an easy top-five positional finish.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO