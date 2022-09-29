Thousand of runners are pounding the pavements of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon.Up to 50,000 people set off on the eagerly-awaited 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.Elite athletes – including Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner – had already claimed victory in the wheelchair races on Sunday morning by the time most of those taking part began their runs in front of cheering crowds.They included charity fun runners in colourful costumes, people undertaking a personal challenge and those wanting the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London...

