Read full article on original website
Related
More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA・
174 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA・
Thousands of runners take part in colourful London Marathon
Thousand of runners are pounding the pavements of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon.Up to 50,000 people set off on the eagerly-awaited 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.Elite athletes – including Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner – had already claimed victory in the wheelchair races on Sunday morning by the time most of those taking part began their runs in front of cheering crowds.They included charity fun runners in colourful costumes, people undertaking a personal challenge and those wanting the chance to enjoy the incredible atmosphere which London...
Comments / 0