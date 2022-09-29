ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ask Omaha: how many children do you think is the perfect number?

Ask Omaha
Ask Omaha
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO7AA_0iEm1bWc00
unsplash

I grew up as an only child and I hated it! I saw big families, like my friend Betty’s and they seemed so happy and supportive of each other. To this day she lives with her younger sister and they all rely on each other. My oldest sister had five kids and when they were young they were very close knit. They did everything as a group. I wanted that for my kids.

Comments / 0

Related
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the one thing you regret in life?

The one thing I regret the most in life is 'judging people too quick’. We can never infere how good or bad a person is in just a few days or months. If you keep a person in 'good person' category and suddenly he turns out to be a creep, pervert. It's you only who gets disappointed.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Ask Omaha

What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Number
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: What was the most terrible day of your life?

The most painful day of my life was when I discovered that my mother took out a credit card in my name shortly after she discovered that I have a type of brain cancer that only has an estimated three to five year survival rate. The worst part is that I didn’t find this out until two years later, after a third surgery and right before proton therapy and chemotherapy. When I found this credit card in my credit report, I found that she used her e-mail, her address, and my social security number to open an account in my name, but she still completely denies that she did this. The day I discovered this just so happened be the same day that my brain cancer became a grade three cancer. After all my direct family found out, they all stopped talking to me because I chose to stop speaking to her. This taught me a great life lesson: blood-relation doesn't equal a real, caring family.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what was the happiest moment in your life?

The night my son was born. There is exactly one reason my son’s birth was slightly more joyful for me than my daughters’ births: my father was still alive. I was able to call him and tell him that his grandson was born, and both the baby and mother were doing just fine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Ask Omaha

What are some good places to take 9-12-year-old kids in Omaha?

In Omaha, take I-680 to the West Maple Exit. Head West towards 108th Street. After passing 108th, keep to your left, and there will be a left hand turn lane into Hefflinger Park. Look for the signs. Proceed on the access road (slowly) around the park, to the lower parking lot. The track is located in the Northwest corner of the park.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Get Your Kids to School or Keep Your Job? Parents' Stress Over Transportation

Parents may be looking forward to their kids returning to school this fall — but they’re probably not so excited about the daily challenges around transportation. Not only do most kids need to be dropped off and picked up from school, they need to get to soccer games, tutoring lessons, play dates, and so on. For working parents who have their own schedules to maintain, all this juggling — and driving — can be hugely stressful.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha

730
Followers
119
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Sharing our life experiences in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska.

Comments / 0

Community Policy