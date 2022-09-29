Ask Omaha: how many children do you think is the perfect number?

The most painful day of my life was when I discovered that my mother took out a credit card in my name shortly after she discovered that I have a type of brain cancer that only has an estimated three to five year survival rate. The worst part is that I didn’t find this out until two years later, after a third surgery and right before proton therapy and chemotherapy. When I found this credit card in my credit report, I found that she used her e-mail, her address, and my social security number to open an account in my name, but she still completely denies that she did this. The day I discovered this just so happened be the same day that my brain cancer became a grade three cancer. After all my direct family found out, they all stopped talking to me because I chose to stop speaking to her. This taught me a great life lesson: blood-relation doesn't equal a real, caring family.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO