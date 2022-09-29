Read full article on original website
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
SYDNEY — (AP) — The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup.
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
US women's basketball dominates on international stage
SYDNEY (AP) — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women's basketball team. They don't plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon.
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in...
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday. “I could have never dreamed of this,” Jackson said. “I can’t imagine it. I can’t actually articulate how I feel right now. It’s a dream come true. The fact that it’s over, there’s nothing bittersweet. It’s so, so special and I’ve the pleasure doing it here. It’s been perfect.” It was a throwback performance for the 41-year-old mom, who came back to the Opals after retiring in 2016 because of injuries. Jackson said on social media Saturday that this would be her final game for Australia and that she was “lucky to have this opportunity to represent Australia and also say goodbye. I didn’t get that chance all those years ago.”
Daily Briefing — Sept. 30, 2022: China, USA advance to the World Cup Final after colossally different matches
Happy Friday! Welcome to The Next’s Daily Briefing, featuring the daily Watch List and the World Cup Recap. The final day of the 2022 FIBA women’s World Cup is finally here, following two semi-final matches that could not have been more different. After the USA took Canada to the moon and back on a massive 40-point win, China and Australia played the most contentious match of the World Cup so far. China came out victorious, with an enormous performance from Han Xu, among others, to thank for it. The Next’s Scott Mammoser brings you the scene from after the semi-final matches, continuing our coverage of the World Cup.
Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
