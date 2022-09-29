ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
CNET

One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase by More Than $1,700 on Average in 2023

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment was a substantial 5.9% in 2022 -- equal to an additional $93 a month on average. By June, though, the Consumer Price Index had risen to 9.1%. The CPI charts year-over-year price changes for goods and services and determines the annual adjustment to Social Security benefits. It dipped to 8.5% in July -- and was 8.3% in August -- but it's still outpacing the Federal Reserve's target of 2% by a huge margin.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days

There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
