notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza

If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

The Culinary Bromance Lighting Up Orange County’s Restaurant Scene

On a recent August evening, chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber stood on the third-floor terrace of the soon-to-open Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), a terra-cotta-paneled building that will soon house more than 4,500 works of art. Wearing construction hats and bright yellow vests, the two looked below at the courtyard leading to Segerstrom Concert Hall where they’ll open Verdant, a mostly plant-based cafe and coffee bar, in October. The 53,000-square-foot museum will feature a performance and education hall adjacent to the restaurant, allowing visitors to gather for programs and art-driven food tastings.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from September 18th onward, sunset will be before 7 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Community Corp of Santa Monica Holds Ribbon Cutting for Pacific Landing Affordable Housing Development

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend

There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

How to order one of the best breakfast burritos ever

Cofax Coffee has partnered with Langer’s Deli for a match made in heaven. For a limited time, fans across the country can get a taste of what Los Angeles foodies regard as the best breakfast burrito ever via the web-based food delivering service Locale. Available exclusively for ordering on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep

Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA

