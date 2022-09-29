Read full article on original website
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
Eater
The Culinary Bromance Lighting Up Orange County’s Restaurant Scene
On a recent August evening, chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber stood on the third-floor terrace of the soon-to-open Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), a terra-cotta-paneled building that will soon house more than 4,500 works of art. Wearing construction hats and bright yellow vests, the two looked below at the courtyard leading to Segerstrom Concert Hall where they’ll open Verdant, a mostly plant-based cafe and coffee bar, in October. The 53,000-square-foot museum will feature a performance and education hall adjacent to the restaurant, allowing visitors to gather for programs and art-driven food tastings.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from September 18th onward, sunset will be before 7 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Santa Monica Mirror
Community Corp of Santa Monica Holds Ribbon Cutting for Pacific Landing Affordable Housing Development
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street. Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.
mynewsla.com
Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend
There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About
This Tuesday, October 4th, the entire nation is finally getting on board with what Los Angeles has been doing on a daily basis: CELEBRATING TACOS! Best of all it's National Taco Day plus Taco Tuesday so things here are extra sabroso!
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
KTLA.com
How to order one of the best breakfast burritos ever
Cofax Coffee has partnered with Langer’s Deli for a match made in heaven. For a limited time, fans across the country can get a taste of what Los Angeles foodies regard as the best breakfast burrito ever via the web-based food delivering service Locale. Available exclusively for ordering on...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.
Eater
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
