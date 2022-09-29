ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SocGen board picks investment banking boss Krupa as new CEO

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Friday its board had picked Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its investment banking business, as its new group chief executive. Krupa’s appointment will be proposed at the next shareholder meeting in May 2023, the bank said in a statement. The board’s...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company’s streaming platforms, president of Disney+. The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney’s direct to consumer unit. Bowen has led global business...
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week’s ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. Claver-Carone, the first U.S. president in the 62-year history of...
Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election. The survey by...
Spain retail sales unchanged y/y in August

(Reuters) – Spanish retail sales on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis remained unchanged in August from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Inti Landauro)
French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar -EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was about 112 km (69.59 miles) north northwest of Monywa in Myanmar and had a depth of 144 km (89.48 miles) EMSC added. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru;...
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
