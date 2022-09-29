Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
SocGen board picks investment banking boss Krupa as new CEO
PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Friday its board had picked Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its investment banking business, as its new group chief executive. Krupa’s appointment will be proposed at the next shareholder meeting in May 2023, the bank said in a statement. The board’s...
104.1 WIKY
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
104.1 WIKY
Walt Disney names Alisa Bowen president of Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Thursday named Alisa Bowen, who has led global business operations for the company’s streaming platforms, president of Disney+. The position is a newly created one, with Bowen reporting to Michael Paull, president of Disney’s direct to consumer unit. Bowen has led global business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Orange execs’ guilty verdicts over worker suicides upheld by appeal court
PARIS (Reuters) – Charges of “moral harassment” were upheld by the Paris Court of Appeal on Friday against the former CEO of French telecoms group Orange Didier Lombard, one other former executive and two still with the company related to a spate of worker suicides in the late 2000s.
104.1 WIKY
Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General’s $5.4 billion Tegna deal
(Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc to Standard General. Tegna, which owns 64 news brands in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in a $5.4 billion all-cash...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
104.1 WIKY
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
104.1 WIKY
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week’s ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. Claver-Carone, the first U.S. president in the 62-year history of...
104.1 WIKY
Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election. The survey by...
104.1 WIKY
Spain retail sales unchanged y/y in August
(Reuters) – Spanish retail sales on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis remained unchanged in August from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Inti Landauro)
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s WestJet places order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 planes
(Reuters) – Canada’s WestJet Group said on Thursday it has placed an order with Boeing Co for 42 MAX 10 jets, adding to the orders for narrowbody aircraft secured by the U.S. planemaker this year. The deal for the MAX jets is valued at $5.67 billion at list...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 – ARERA
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy’s energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices,...
104.1 WIKY
French inflation eases again in September
PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was about 112 km (69.59 miles) north northwest of Monywa in Myanmar and had a depth of 144 km (89.48 miles) EMSC added. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru;...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
Comments / 0