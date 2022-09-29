Read full article on original website
Related
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
Liz Truss’s poll ratings plummet lower than Boris Johnson’s before he was forced out
Prime minister’s net approval falls to -37, while just 12% say mini-budget was ‘good’
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny
Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Liz Truss’s pre-conference interview with Laura Kuenssberg – the key points
Liz Truss had her first lengthy grilling since the mini-budget from Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, after critics called a series of mini-interviews with BBC local radio and regional TV presenters earlier in the week a “car crash”. In a 20-minute interview on Sunday morning with the BBC’s Kuenssberg,...
Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to build a better one?
Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they’re now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK’s economy. Thus last week’s Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy. In a change of pace for Labour, it featured multiple policy announcements – some of which even looked good!However, I cannot help being...
Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an “inadequate realisation” of the scale of the problem.He told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show he is “profoundly” concerned that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is paying for £45 billion of tax cuts through increased borrowing.Mr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’ve lost confidence in them but I don’t know if I can switch’: Tories in West Midlands face voting dilemma
Few seem willing to change parties in the home of the fabled swing-voting ‘Worcester woman’ but Liz Truss’s days may be numbered
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
Ms Truss’s brand of havoc has got Britain moving… towards the resurgent Labour party
The slogan for this week’s Conservative conference is “Getting Britain Moving”. Good to their word, the government has already generated some highly dramatic movements – the pound plunging, mortgage rates surging and the morale of Conservative MPs crashing as their party’s poll rating drops to a multi-decade low. One veteran Tory MP reports that a younger colleague “rang me and said: ‘What should we do?’ I replied: ‘Prepare for opposition.’”
‘Disconnected from reality’: Tory MPs plan rebellion over Liz Truss’s economic agenda
Liz Truss is already facing the possibility of crippling parliamentary rebellions over welfare, planning and a new wave of austerity, as MPs warn that No 10 has become “disconnected from reality”. With some Conservatives in talks with Labour over how to block elements of the prime minister’s sweeping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she was standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister acknowledged she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure, the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Tory conference gets...
The last few weeks have damaged the UK and the reputation of the Conservative party
Kwasi Kwarteng’s anything-but-mini budget was one of the most dramatic shifts in UK economic policy that we have ever seen – a bigger change, perhaps, than if Boris Johnson had been succeeded by Keir Starmer rather than Liz Truss. The new government is focused on the right objective...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
BBC
Truss wrong to say energy bills capped at £2,500
Prime Minister Liz Truss was repeatedly questioned about problems facing the economy, during a series of interviews with BBC local radio stations. It follows turmoil on the financial markets prompted by the government's mini-budget. She spoke at length about government help with energy bills. We've looked at some of her...
Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil
Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55% – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18% who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55% disapproving against 15% approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51% – thought he should quit against 18% who want him to stay, while almost...
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s foolish dash for growth is a non-starter
The arrogance of the prime minister and chancellor looks to have been their undoing
People thought Corbyn and I would crash the pound. The real risk was Truss and her fanatics
Watching the events since the introduction of the “Not a Budget”, I have sat with my head in my hands. You could almost weep for the lasting consequences of this show of arrogance, ideological obstinacy and incompetence. People’s homes, pensions and the public services they rely upon are all now at serious risk. It’s hard to comprehend just how badly they misjudged the situation and how little they prepared for taking over the highest offices of state.
Comments / 0