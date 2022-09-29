ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine -report

PARIS (Reuters) – France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are “not meant to be communicated” when asked to comment on the report.
OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 million bpd, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI Reuters) – OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking...
Nigeria would consider China’s C919 plane for new airline

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Nigeria would consider buying China’s newly-certified C919 passenger jet as it grows the country’s fledgling carrier Nigeria Air to 30 planes by around 2025, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Saturday. Sirika said the new airline would have a mixture of Airbus and Boeing...
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity

RIGA (Reuters) – Latvia’s parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven-month war has prompted efforts by...
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
Australia expands sanctions against Russians

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise...
Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
Russia opens antitrust probe into military equipment retailers

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s competition watchdog opened a series of investigations on Friday into price rises for military goods as demand rose amid Moscow’s drive to enlist hundreds of thousands more Russians for its military operation in Ukraine. The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it was looking...
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source

DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s region of Chechnya, said on Saturday that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a major new defeat on the battlefield. In a message on Telegram addressing Russia’s loss of its stronghold of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, Kadyrov...
Patriarch Kirill, head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, tests positive for COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Church’s press service said on Friday. The Church said Kirill, 75, had cancelled all his planned trips and events as he was suffering “severe symptoms” requiring bed rest and isolation. It said his condition was “satisfactory”.
Uzbekistan says won’t deport Russians fleeing conscription

TASHKENT (Reuters) – Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin...
Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. There was a warning too from United...
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
