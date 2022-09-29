Read full article on original website
DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator
(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
SocGen board picks investment banking boss Krupa as new CEO
PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Friday its board had picked Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its investment banking business, as its new group chief executive. Krupa’s appointment will be proposed at the next shareholder meeting in May 2023, the bank said in a statement. The board’s...
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
Italy’s regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 – ARERA
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy’s energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices,...
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
Fannie Mae names former JPMorgan MD Priscilla Almodovar as new CEO
(Reuters) – U.S. mortgage lender Fannie Mae on Thursday named Priscilla Almodovar, a former managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as its chief executive officer effective Dec. 5. Almodovar will replace interim CEO David Benson, who took over the top job in May after former chief Hugh Frater...
Nigeria would consider China’s C919 plane for new airline
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Nigeria would consider buying China’s newly-certified C919 passenger jet as it grows the country’s fledgling carrier Nigeria Air to 30 planes by around 2025, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Saturday. Sirika said the new airline would have a mixture of Airbus and Boeing...
Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks. Analysts have in the past pointed to the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund’s quarterly reset roiling...
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Myanmar on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was about 112 km (69.59 miles) north northwest of Monywa in Myanmar and had a depth of 144 km (89.48 miles) EMSC added. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru;...
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
Spain retail sales unchanged y/y in August
(Reuters) – Spanish retail sales on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis remained unchanged in August from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Inti Landauro)
Badminton-China to host World Tour finals in December
(Reuters) – China will host its first international badminton tournament since 2019 in December, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday, after two years of disruptions caused by COVID. The season-ending World Tour Finals, scheduled for Guangzhou from Dec. 14-18, will feature the top eight players and pairs...
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
French inflation eases again in September
PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
Malaysia says will fight legal action by late Sultan’s heirs to seize assets
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday said it will take legal action in the Netherlands to resist and set aside any attempt by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan who are looking to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian state. “Malaysia will spare...
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
