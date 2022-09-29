ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

wzdm.com

SK Wins 5 Setter over LHS; SK Wins Tennis Sectional– Also Over Lincoln

The South Knox Lady Spartans defeated the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices 3-2 in volleyball last night at South Knox. Tje Lady Spartans were led by Addy DeLisle with 13 kills, 28 digs, and 23 assists. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 29 digs, along with 19 more from Olivia Hamilton. Shelby Burke had 17 blocks and 10 kils. Ella Bobe added 11 kills and 15 points. Evey Dodd scored 15 assists and 12 digs. and Grace Arnold scored 11 kills.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Week Seven of HS Football Starts Tonight

Week 7 of high school football gets underway tonight across the area…. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices host Evansville North tonight at Inman Field. Kick time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1 WZDM and streaming at wzdm.com. The North Knox Warriors travel to Linton to face the Miners. Kick time...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Monday Starts Energy Assistance Applications at PACE CAA

Beginning Monday, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. The program provides qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The benefit is a one-time application. Pace spokeswoman Tai Blythe reminds everyone the applications don’t start until...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Paving Not Far Away from Starting in Vincennes

Paving projects are just around the corner for various parts of Vincennes. The projects will be paved in part with funding provided by Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the holdup is getting paving personnel to come do the work. Another project in the final...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place

A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

October Third Open House Set for VU Tech Center

Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center next week, on Monday, October 3rd. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 that afternoon in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Over 15,000 Units Donated in PACE Health Connection Tampon Drive

Pace Health Connection collected over 15,000 feminine hygiene products during their August pad and tampon drive. The donations were to Health Connection clinics in Vincennes, Washington, Sullivan, Terre Haute, and Bedford. The donated items will be given to various middle and high schools across the area for the use of...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

LIT Deductions in Knox County Checks Begin Saturday

Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from checks officially on Saturday, October first. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Knox County Still State Leader in Omicron Variant Covid Cases

Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though the county is still tops in Indiana for Covid, the numbers are coming down somewhat.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

First City Music Fest Starts Today

This afternoon and evening, the sounds of music will be heard from the French Commons as part of the four-day First City Music Festival. The event will start at noon today and run through midnight. The show will go on from noon to midnight again Saturday night, and from noon to around 9:30 pm Sunday.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Local Income Tax Causing Overall County Rate Increase

Income tax rates will increase October first for five Indiana counties, including Knox County. The Indiana Department of Revenue says Knox County’s income tax rate increases from .012 to .017. These tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in Knox County and have income tax withholdings.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Adopt a Plot Available at Lyles Station in Gibson County

Lyles Station Historic Site officials are offering an “Adopt a Plot” program to help them maintain their site. The program includes small signs to show the specific group is adopting selected garden areas at Lyles Station. The adopters may be families, clubs, businesses, or churches. The adoption may...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
wzdm.com

GSH Board Approves Financial Assistance Adjustments

The Good Samaritan Hospital Board has approved an adjusted set of guidelines for financial assistance. The guidelines will square the Hospital with various federal agencies. The Board approved the adjustments unanimously.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Oaktown man arrested for rape

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oaktown man Thursday night on a preliminary charge of rape. 41-year-old Mark Meylor is being held on $2,500 bond in the Knox County Jail.
OAKTOWN, IN

