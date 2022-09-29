ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa head injury, condemns Dolphins for letting QB play on 'Thursday Night Football'

NFL players didn't want to see Tua Tagovailoa play on Thursday night, and for a good reason. The Dolphins quarterback exited Miami's "Thursday Night Football" game in Cincinnati with a head injury in the second quarter after getting slammed to the ground: Tagovailoa display the so-called "fencing" response as his hands and body went rigid following the hit.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 4: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of 14 games. The Saints and Vikings will kick off the action with an NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There are nine games set to be played in the early afternoon slot followed by three more contests in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'

The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
NFL
Sporting News

Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury

The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Eli Apple vs. Tyreek Hill: Who won the 'Thursday Night Football' sideshow for Bengals vs. Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say about Eli Apple heading into their Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals. Despite trading in his red Chiefs jersey for the teal Miami jersey, Hill clearly hadn't forgotten his beef with Apple, who talked plenty of trash after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and proceeded to offer Hill and Mecole Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
NFL

