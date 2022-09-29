Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.

