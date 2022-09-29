Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation: NFL believes Dolphins followed protocol with QB's injury
After Tua Tagovailoa returned to Sunday's contest against the Bills after sustaining what appeared to be a possible concussion, the NFLPA announced it was opening an investigation into the handling of the Dolphins quarterback's injury. The NFL believes Miami followed all the proper protocols. The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported...
Sporting News
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Sporting News
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
A New England Patriots Imposter Will Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison After Posing as Tom Brady’s Family in Super Bowl Ring Sale
One fan took advantage of the NFL's policy to purchase and sell three Super Bowl rings he claimed were for Tom Brady's family. The post A New England Patriots Imposter Will Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison After Posing as Tom Brady’s Family in Super Bowl Ring Sale appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa head injury, condemns Dolphins for letting QB play on 'Thursday Night Football'
NFL players didn't want to see Tua Tagovailoa play on Thursday night, and for a good reason. The Dolphins quarterback exited Miami's "Thursday Night Football" game in Cincinnati with a head injury in the second quarter after getting slammed to the ground: Tagovailoa display the so-called "fencing" response as his hands and body went rigid following the hit.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 4: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with a full slate of 14 games. The Saints and Vikings will kick off the action with an NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. There are nine games set to be played in the early afternoon slot followed by three more contests in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
Sporting News
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4 London game
When the Saints go marching into London, they'll be without their lead signal-caller. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury since the opening game of the season. The ailment has gotten progressively worse, so much so that Winston missed three days of practice this week and was listed as doubtful by Friday.
Sporting News
What happened to Antonio Brown? Revisiting shocking Buccaneers exit, retirement rumors and pivot to rap career
When Tom Brady took the field on Sept. 25, the Buccaneers quarterback was staring at a depleted receiving corps. Tampa Bay's offensive unit struggled in a loss to Green Bay without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. It sure would have been nice for Brady to see a veteran...
Sporting News
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'
The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
Sporting News
Eli Apple vs. Tyreek Hill: Who won the 'Thursday Night Football' sideshow for Bengals vs. Dolphins?
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say about Eli Apple heading into their Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals. Despite trading in his red Chiefs jersey for the teal Miami jersey, Hill clearly hadn't forgotten his beef with Apple, who talked plenty of trash after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and proceeded to offer Hill and Mecole Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
Sporting News
Kid Cudi's Joe Burrow song, explained: How Bengals QB inspired a song in new 'Entergalactic' album
Joe Burrow added another feather to his cap on Friday morning. Hours after leading the Bengals to their first win of the season, Burrow was greeted with one the grandest gestures an athlete can receive: having a song named after them. "Burrow" is the closing track of "Entergalatic", the latest...
Sporting News
Myles Garrett injury update: Browns rule EDGE out vs. Falcons after car accident
The Browns will be without their top edge-rusher when they face the Falcons on Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett from questionable to out with injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Monday. Garrett was involved in a single-car accident on Monday, when his 2021...
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
