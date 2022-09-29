Read full article on original website
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Putin claims parts of Ukraine and horror as rocket strike kills dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that four areas of Ukraine were now "forever" Russian territory, after referendums in the areas which have been deemed a "sham" by Ukraine and its allies. In an angry speech in Moscow filled with accusations against the West, he claimed that people in Russian-held Donetsk,...
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
BBC
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds.
BBC
Ukraine-Russia war: US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying
A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government. Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital. The pair allegedly told an undercover...
Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed
Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
BBC
Ukraine war: Tortured for refusing to teach in Russian
In the past two weeks, Ukrainian forces say they have taken back 6,000 sq km (2,317 sq miles) of territory, liberating communities that have been under Russian control for more than six months. School teachers in these areas have told the BBC there has been a systematic attempt to eliminate the Ukrainian curriculum and replace it with a Russian agenda.
BBC
Israel and Lebanon gas field talks on knife-edge
As Europe frets over gas prices, Israel and Lebanon have reached a vital stage in indirect talks over natural gas fields in disputed offshore territory. The neighbours, which see each other as enemy states, are reportedly closer than ever to reaching a deal. If they play their cards right, there...
BBC
On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
BBC
Black, Korean and searching for the American dream
An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
BBC
Ukraine war: Survivors speak of horror as Zaporizhzhia convoy hit
At least 23 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a Russian rocket strike on a civilian convoy in south Ukraine, local officials say. A huge crater next to a row of vehicles in the city of Zaporizhzhia testifies to the violence of the attack. Windows and windscreens were smashed in.
