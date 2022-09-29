Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event – Will It Boost SHIB Price?
The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18. During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about...
EtherMail partners with Probably Nothing to enable web3 email communication with NFT holders
EtherMail’s encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication solution will be leveraged by Probably Nothing to open direct line of communication with asset holders via their wallets. Schaan, Liechtenstein, 30 September 2022 – EtherMail, the first Web 3.0 Email Solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication, has today announced a strategic partnership with Probably Nothing, allowing the web3 culture brand platform to leverage EtherMail’s email solution to maintain direct contact with NFT holders, based on blockchain-synced, real-time information.
Popular NFT Collectors are Flocking Towards Big Eyes Coin, and Why You Should Too.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin on the crypto market. So far, the coin has sound $3.2 million worth of BIG tokens in their pre-sale. It is only expected to gain popularity upon its release date. The popularity of the coin is increasing on all platforms. Popular NFT collectors have talked about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for a while and now promote them on their Twitter pages. Why are they so interested in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
Subsidiary Of Block Inc. Collaborates With Circle To Promote Global USDC Adoption
One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts. Following...
Global Exchange LBank starts off Brand Update month with Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
MEV Crypto Bot Gains $1M But Loses Same To Hack Same Day
Hacks and exploits are increasingly taking more root in the crypto space. With the acceptance of digital assets globally, crimes also grow. The criminals use more technological approaches to aid their exploitation and hacks on protocols and platforms. A slight and negligible loophole is enough to result in these exploits.
VERTU debuts the World’s first WEB3 phone flagship METAVERTU, challenging Apple’s supremacy
Singapore, VERTU, the European luxury mobile phone brand, recently announced its new flagship WEB3 phone METAVERTU is opening for reservation on 28th September 2022, and officially launch and open global sales in London on 24th October. If the METAVERTU can be officially delivered on 24th October, it will be the first WEB3 phone on the market today, not a concept one. WEB3 has been very hot on market in 2022, from bitcoin, blockchain, mining, DEFI, to BAYC, WEB3 is an industry that has been breaking people’s inherent perceptions. So will the METAVERTU make the revolution in both mobile phone and web3 industry? We will find it out on METAVERTU releasing day.
Cash in on The Metaversalmania With Metacryp, Decentraland, and Dogelon Mars
In the late 90s and early 2000s, the internet was coming into its element, but some people like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos caught the scent and hatched on it. Consequently, they built companies that are today worth billions of dollars. In the same way, the metaverse is...
