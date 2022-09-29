Singapore, VERTU, the European luxury mobile phone brand, recently announced its new flagship WEB3 phone METAVERTU is opening for reservation on 28th September 2022, and officially launch and open global sales in London on 24th October. If the METAVERTU can be officially delivered on 24th October, it will be the first WEB3 phone on the market today, not a concept one. WEB3 has been very hot on market in 2022, from bitcoin, blockchain, mining, DEFI, to BAYC, WEB3 is an industry that has been breaking people’s inherent perceptions. So will the METAVERTU make the revolution in both mobile phone and web3 industry? We will find it out on METAVERTU releasing day.

