Joliet, IL

959theriver.com

Old Plank Road Trail section to close Oct. 4 as asphalt repairs begin

A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close Tuesday, Oct. 4, as asphalt repairs begin on the path. Over the next three weeks or so, asphalt repairs will take place on a 7-miles section of the trail from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox Township. This section of the 22-mile trail is 25 years old and in need of repairs.
FRANKFORT, IL
959theriver.com

Outbound Ryan Ramp To Outbound Stevenson Closed

The exit ramp to outbound Stevenson is closed indefinitely due to structural damage from a brush fire directly under the ramp. The fire occurred Wednesday evening at about 8:30. IDOT releasing a press release this morning. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today an emergency closure of the outbound Dan...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Say Hello to Spike, The Aurora Police Department’s New Mascot!

In an effort to improve relationships within the community, the Aurora Police Department has just adopted their new mascot! His name is Spike, kids from the community can meet him at a meet-and-greet tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 1) at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway St. in downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Highland Park Shooting Victims Filed Lawsuits

A group of victims of the deadly shooting in Highland Park on July 4th are suing. They have filed multiple lawsuits naming the suspected shooter, Robert Crimo the third, Smith & Wesson, two firearms dealers and Crimo’s father as parties who share responsibility for the mass shooting that left seven people dead. The suits claim the incident was preventable, arguing that gun-maker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence like Crimo with ads for firearms.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
959theriver.com

959theriver.com

959theriver.com

Judge Approves Google Settlement

A Cook County judge is granting final approval of Google’s 100-million-dollar class-action settlement over violations of state privacy law. The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of the payout could receive checks for about 154-dollars each. The tech giant was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act over its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app. Illinois residents who appeared in a photo on the app between May 1st, 2015, and April 25th of this year may be eligible for payment.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

