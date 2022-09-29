Read full article on original website
LABELLE BRIDGE EXPANSION
FDOT is hosting a public workshop for the LABELLE BRIDGE EXPANSION on October 26th in person from 5:30 to 7pm at the LaBelle Civic Center. They appear to be planning building another bridge adjacent to the existing bridge to increase the traffic flow through town. Many have suggested other proposals of a new bridge elsewhere outside of town with a bypass. https://www.swflroads.com/project/417878-8.
House fire leaves home without garage door
Lehigh Acres Fire Department crew contained a garage fire Saturday noon. A home in Willow brook Drive lost its garage door days before a potential storm may hit the area. The fire and smoke ruined the garage and items. The cause is yet unknown. An investigation is pending as the State is responding to assist.
KINGSTON STREET RPD aka Old Charm Circle Property
KINGSTON STREET RPD on Joel Blvd right across the street from the Lehigh Resort. Looks like there was a proposed development here in 2006 also. Included also is a survey of what the roads and lots were supposed to have looked like.
$1.5 million to improve Lehigh Acres roads approved by Lee County Commissioners
Some of the roads that have made this year’s round of roads to be resurfaced and striped include Lee Blvd, Gunnery Rd N, and Joel Blvd. “This won’t just be the major roads, several roads that people drive through to get home are also on this list,” said Greenwell.
Overnight road repairs are to be made on Richmond Avenue in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres motorists are encouraged to avoid Richmond Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 until 3 a.m. Tuesday. A contractor will complete repairs to an area where a ruptured sewer line disrupted traffic earlier this week. Richmond Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the intersection of...
