LABELLE BRIDGE EXPANSION

FDOT is hosting a public workshop for the LABELLE BRIDGE EXPANSION on October 26th in person from 5:30 to 7pm at the LaBelle Civic Center. They appear to be planning building another bridge adjacent to the existing bridge to increase the traffic flow through town. Many have suggested other proposals of a new bridge elsewhere outside of town with a bypass. https://www.swflroads.com/project/417878-8.
LABELLE, FL
House fire leaves home without garage door

Lehigh Acres Fire Department crew contained a garage fire Saturday noon. A home in Willow brook Drive lost its garage door days before a potential storm may hit the area. The fire and smoke ruined the garage and items. The cause is yet unknown. An investigation is pending as the State is responding to assist.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

