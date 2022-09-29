FDOT is hosting a public workshop for the LABELLE BRIDGE EXPANSION on October 26th in person from 5:30 to 7pm at the LaBelle Civic Center. They appear to be planning building another bridge adjacent to the existing bridge to increase the traffic flow through town. Many have suggested other proposals of a new bridge elsewhere outside of town with a bypass. https://www.swflroads.com/project/417878-8.

