Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
swishappeal.com
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final
The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
WVNews
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in...
NBC Sports
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
Idaho8.com
US women’s basketball dominates on international stage
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team. They don’t plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China that was the record margin for a gold medal game. This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history that has now won four straight gold medals and 30 straight games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.
Idaho8.com
Kahleah Copper’s FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
SYDNEY (AP) — Kahleah Copper is chronicling her journey with USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup in Australia for The Associated Press. The U.S. won a fourth consecutive gold medal by beating China in the title game. Copper wasn’t able to play in the medal round because of a hip injury but still was a voice cheering on her teammates.
Idaho8.com
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. It’s happening just weeks before the World Cup in Qatar where Iran will play the United States, Wales and England. Two weeks of demonstrations in Iran and a violent crackdown by state authorities followed Amini’s death in the custody of the morality police. Players have taken a stance this week at a warmup game in Austria and on social media. A women’s fans group has urged FIFA to expel Iran from the World Cup in November.
Idaho8.com
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women’s World Cup. The 41-year-old Jackson won three bronze medals and led the Opals to their lone gold in 2006. Canada was looking for its first medal since 1986 when the North American country won the bronze. Even with the loss, the Canadians advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years. The U.S. won its fourth straight World Cup gold medal, defeating China 83-61.
I flew on the world's 4th longest flight in a 'Skycouch' — an economy seat that converts into a bed — and it was a lifesaver on the 16-hour journey
Air New Zealand is revolutionizing long-haul travel by offering unique sleep options in economy, like its Skycouch, which lets passengers lie flat.
Idaho8.com
The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg has been found. The world’s most spectacular airport is about to double in size. And the US has been bracing itself against Hurricane Ian. Blue-sky thinking. Singapore’s Changi is no ordinary...
174 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Idaho8.com
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure. It’s the latest in a series of switches and delays for the continental championship over the last 10 years. The decision was announced after Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe traveled to the country to meet with Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the military junta in Guinea who took power in a coup in 2021. Guinea’s hosting of the continental championship had been under scrutiny for weeks. CAF said its executive committee would meet in Algeria on Saturday to discuss the details of re-opening the bidding process for the 2025 African Cup.
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years
US News and World Report
US Runs Past Canada Into World Cup Gold-Medal Game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43...
Idaho8.com
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Trains in Britain have all but ground to a halt coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across the U.K. on Saturday, according to Network Rail. Unions said they called the latest in a series of one-day strikes to demand that wage increases keep pace with inflation that is expected to peak at around 11% this month. Consumers were also hit with a jump in their energy bills on Saturday as the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushes gas and electricity prices higher.
RCD Mallorca v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of how to watch Barcelona's La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca on Saturday as Xavi's team try to overtake Real Madrid at the top of the table.
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer fanatics. Saturday’s chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to riots, then to tear gas, then a stampede to escape that has killed over 170 people. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season.
