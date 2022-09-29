ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

With the status of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncertain, Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals return home looking to move to 2-2 on the season.

The Dolphins (3-0) are fresh off a road win over the Buffalo Bills but are unsure about the status of their signal-caller after he left the field with a reported back injury Sunday. Despite initial concerns of a possible concussion, Tagovailoa cleared protocol and returned to finish the game. With Miami possibly shorthanded, will Cincinnati end the Dolphins' quest for an undefeated season? The game kicks off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Bengals Week 4 game:

Dolphins at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 26, Dolphins 20

I’m quite high on this Dolphins team. But after a pair of emotional games, and with Tua Tagovailoa nursing injuries, I think this is a spot where they may have a letdown. Cincinnati needs to protect Joe Burrow and with the short week for both squads, playing at home offers a massive benefit for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Safid Deen: Bengals 27, Dolphins 20

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start with statement wins over Lamar Jackson’s Ravens and Josh Allen’s Bills. Now, they travel on a short week to face Joe Burrow’s Bengals, who got their first win of the season against the Jets. Burrow has played relatively well behind an offensive line that needs more continuity, but the Bengals are not yet clicking on all cylinders like they were during their run to the Super Bowl last season. Miami has shown it can win with its offense against Baltimore and its defense against Buffalo. But I think 4-0 may not be in the picture on the road on a short week because Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries and their defense is not fresh after playing 90 snaps last Sunday.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 28, Dolphins 17

Remaining unbeaten and knocking off the Bills have proven doubters (yours truly) wrong but winning a road Thursday night game against the defending AFC champions is too much to bear.

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 28, Dolphins 25

Nate Davis: Bengals 33, Dolphins 27

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 31, Bengals 27

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes NFL History In Loss To Bengals

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash by acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap to land the former All-Pro, as Miami traded a first, second and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to Kansas City.
