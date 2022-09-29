ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand, 5,000 seek shelter

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIOTz_0iElvJni00

Water up to waist-high flooded some riverfront neighborhoods and other areas of Thailand on Thursday after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees, causing at least one death.

The heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimeters (8.5 inches) in 24 hours, was recorded in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground. One person was reported killed and two injured by falling trees in Sisaket province.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noru advanced into Thailand overnight after hitting central Vietnam , causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards. No casualties were immediately reported in Vietnam.

In Thailand, more than 10,000 households have been affecting by flooding, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Rescue workers waded through waist-high water to distribute food and care packages to people trapped inside their houses.

In Nonthaburi province, adjoining the capital Bangkok, overflow from the Chao Phraya River flooded several riverside neighborhoods. Officials said more sandbags will be made available to help contain the floodwaters.

The Meteorological Department said Noru is weakening further but warned that seasonal monsoon rains will continue, adding to the already waterlogged situation in much of the country.

As rain continued to fall, several dams released water to prevent overflow, affecting low-lying agricultural lands and communities downstream.

Before hitting Vietnam, Noru was a powerful typhoon that caused eight deaths in the Philippines, including five rescuers who drowned while trying to save people from rising floodwaters.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC News

Group rescues elderly man from vehicle submerged in Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Stories of survival and harrowing rescues are emerging after Hurricane Ian tore through the Southwest Florida coast. In Lee County, people banded together as Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, battered the region. Among them was a group of men in Bonita Springs who were filmed helping rescue an elderly man from a car that had become flooded in waist-high hurricane floodwaters. Video shows two of the men carrying him away from the vehicle and presumably to higher ground.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Reuters

Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 20 missing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 20 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian. The Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida, officials said on Twitter. The U.S. Coast Guard had initiated a search operation for 23 missing people, with the agency later saying it had rescued three of them. They were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Bangkok#Tropical Storm Noru
The Independent

Hurricane hunters film harrowing flight through eye of Ian: ‘Never seen so much lightning’

A harrowing journey through Hurricane Ian was captured on video by an engineer travelling onboard a NOAA aircraft who described the flight as one of the “roughest” of his entire career.“I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion,” tweeted National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration engineer and hurricane hunter Nick Underwood on Wednesday night.The footage shared by the engineer quickly captured the attention of social media users closely following the Category 4 – nearing Category 5 – hurricane that made landfall on the southwestern coast on Wednesday...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

849K+
Followers
181K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy