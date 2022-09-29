ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Important Points About Nfts: MoonPay CEO

When asked about Monday’s future cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, MoonPay’s CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, could not help but recall his childhood trips to the theme park, particularly to the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights event. When asked about Monday’s proposed cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, Ivan Soto-Wright could not help but go back to his childhood trips to amusement parks.
How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry

A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
