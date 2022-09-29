Read full article on original website
Related
Do These 3 Things Now If Your Portfolio Is Down Big
Here are some actionable insights into navigating a sea of falling stock prices.
blockchainmagazine.net
How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry
A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
blockchainmagazine.net
Some Important Points About Nfts: MoonPay CEO
When asked about Monday’s future cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, MoonPay’s CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, could not help but recall his childhood trips to the theme park, particularly to the park’s long-running Halloween Horror Nights event. When asked about Monday’s proposed cooperation with Universal Parks & Resorts, Ivan Soto-Wright could not help but go back to his childhood trips to amusement parks.
blockchainmagazine.net
Randi Zuckerberg Says Web3 Is In Turmoil And Metaverses Are Isolated
According to Randi Zuckerberg, a system in which people control services and data rather than businesses is not yet a reality. She was alluding to a situation in which Web3 lacks “complete decentralisation.” According to Zuckerberg, Web3 is a hypothetical, future version of the internet that will be based on blockchain technology. He described it as “the ideal heaven.”
Comments / 0