CNBC

India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
ambcrypto.com

Ultron Foundation: One of blockchain’s leaders at Future Blockchain Summit 2022

Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain company, is gaining popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The Future Blockchain Summit 2022, which will take place 10-13 October 2022, is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets.
blockchainmagazine.net

Your Ultimate Guide To Bitcoin And Crypto Mining Pools

Whether to mine independently or to join a “pool” is one of the first decisions potential cryptocurrency miners must make. There are many justifications for and against mining pools. What you should know is as follows. It can be beneficial to conceive of a bitcoin mining pool’s merits...
decrypt.co

ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit

Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
thenewscrypto.com

Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”

The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
u.today

IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchainmagazine.net

Keys Takeaways From Chip Morningstar

Chip is now working on the Agoric kernel software at Agoric. He is many tiers removed from the product that is Agoric’s main line of business, namely smart contracts. However, this item will enable mutually suspicious software agents to talk with one another and engage in various contractual transactions. The Agoric kernel is the heart of the distributed asynchronous computing technology in the Agoric innovative contract pipeline. At its core, it is plagued with deliciously complex distributed computing challenges.
Quartz

🌎 Apple's bad day

Bank of America’s rare downgrade took a $120 billion bite out of Apple’s market cap. The Cupertino giant’s fall dragged down Big Tech stocks. Elon Musk’s texts about the Twitter deal were disclosed to the public. The messages unveil private conversations between the Tesla CEO, venture capitalists, and Twitter executives.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Phil Snyder, professor, video director and editor. While first developing my Bitcoin course at the University of Houston, I felt a little like Dr. Albert Schweitzer landing ashore at Equatorial Africa in 1913. I had my trusty black bag full of orange pills, but had no idea if any of the natives would swallow what I prescribed. Then there was that obligatory rabbit hole to dig first, so they would have some place to go for the requisite harrowing fall. As is the case in any missionary effort, the first imperative is to establish a beachhead by winning over the tribal chiefs. In my case those would be the Digital Media Program Coordinator and the chair of our department at the College of Technology.
