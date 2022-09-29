Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Elon Musk Spent A Night Texting Oracle Co-Founder Before Walking Away From Twitter Deal: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk texted well into the night with Oracle Corporation ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison before putting on hold a $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: A court filing made by Twitter said that Musk exchanged multiple text messages with Ellison beginning May...
San Francisco tech company DocuSign lays off hundreds of employees
The layoffs will cost the company $30 million to $40 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Tesla “retail king” investor and self-confessed Elon Musk “fanboy” makes it to Forbes 400 list
It is said that investing in Tesla is an exercise in guts, so much so that Elon Musk once said in an earnings call that investors should stay away from TSLA stock if they fear volatility. But for retail investors who stood by the company over the years and braved the wild swings that have become a trademark of TSLA stock, the rewards can be enormous.
CEO Tim Cook says Apple avoids the word 'metaverse' because the average person doesn't know what it means — a stark contrast to rival Facebook
Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed AR, VR, and more in a new interview with Dutch media outlet Bright. He said Apple avoids using the term "metaverse" because the average person doesn't know what it is. The tech giant's approach is a stark contrast to Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with the metaverse.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
ambcrypto.com
Ultron Foundation: One of blockchain’s leaders at Future Blockchain Summit 2022
Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest-growing layer-1 blockchain company, is gaining popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The Future Blockchain Summit 2022, which will take place 10-13 October 2022, is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets.
blockchainmagazine.net
Your Ultimate Guide To Bitcoin And Crypto Mining Pools
Whether to mine independently or to join a “pool” is one of the first decisions potential cryptocurrency miners must make. There are many justifications for and against mining pools. What you should know is as follows. It can be beneficial to conceive of a bitcoin mining pool’s merits...
decrypt.co
ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit
Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
LAW・
thenewscrypto.com
Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
u.today
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchainmagazine.net
Keys Takeaways From Chip Morningstar
Chip is now working on the Agoric kernel software at Agoric. He is many tiers removed from the product that is Agoric’s main line of business, namely smart contracts. However, this item will enable mutually suspicious software agents to talk with one another and engage in various contractual transactions. The Agoric kernel is the heart of the distributed asynchronous computing technology in the Agoric innovative contract pipeline. At its core, it is plagued with deliciously complex distributed computing challenges.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu; The Cryptocurrencies Making the Gold Rush Look Like Child’s Play
The Gold Rush in the 1800s had everyone buying a shovel and scurrying to whatever part of the planet gold was said to be in. Some people made fortunes, while the majority didn’t. The crypto market has often been compared to the gold rush, with some saying the bubble will burst soon, and everyone will return to the things they were doing.
Quartz
🌎 Apple's bad day
Bank of America’s rare downgrade took a $120 billion bite out of Apple’s market cap. The Cupertino giant’s fall dragged down Big Tech stocks. Elon Musk’s texts about the Twitter deal were disclosed to the public. The messages unveil private conversations between the Tesla CEO, venture capitalists, and Twitter executives.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Phil Snyder, professor, video director and editor. While first developing my Bitcoin course at the University of Houston, I felt a little like Dr. Albert Schweitzer landing ashore at Equatorial Africa in 1913. I had my trusty black bag full of orange pills, but had no idea if any of the natives would swallow what I prescribed. Then there was that obligatory rabbit hole to dig first, so they would have some place to go for the requisite harrowing fall. As is the case in any missionary effort, the first imperative is to establish a beachhead by winning over the tribal chiefs. In my case those would be the Digital Media Program Coordinator and the chair of our department at the College of Technology.
Comments / 0