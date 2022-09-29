Read full article on original website
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
bloomberglaw.com
Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers
To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
The pound just hit an all-time low — but it's not just dollar strength. Here's how Brexit is at the root of the market rout.
The pound hit an all-time low last week as the new UK government's tax-cut plans spooked markets. The strong US dollar is a big factor — but Brexit's hit to the UK economy set the stage for the rout. Brexit rattled faith in the UK as a safe bet,...
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances. Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces “a very turbulent and stormy time,” but said her policies would lead to a “high-growth, low-tax economy” in the longer term. The comments are unlikely to calm Truss’ Conservative Party, which opens its four-day annual conference on Sunday in the central England city of Birmingham amid plunging poll ratings and growing public discontent. Truss took office less than a month ago, promising to radically reshape Britain’s economy to end years of sluggish growth. But the government’s Sept. 23 announcement of a stimulus package that includes 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowing, sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar.
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
BBC
What happened to the UK economy, pound and mortgages this week?
It's just over a week since the new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, presented his tax-cutting mini-budget. His aim was to kickstart economic growth. But it seems to have kickstarted a crisis of confidence, a jump in mortgage rates, and calls for a complete U-turn. So what just happened? Here's a quick...
BBC
UK not in recession, new figures suggest
The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
Market sell-off has ‘UK-specific component’, Bank’s chief economist says
The country’s most senior economist has said that the current economic woes facing the UK are in part home-grown after the prime minister blamed them on Russia.Huw Pill, the chief economist at the Bank of England, said there is “undoubtedly a UK-specific component” to the recent market movements, which have seen the pound collapse and the cost of government borrowing soar.“Over the course of the past week, there has been a significant repricing of financial assets,” he told an audience of company directors in Holywood, County Down.“Part of that repricing reflects broader global developments. Part of it reflects the ongoing...
Pound falls after UK’s fiscal watchdog meets Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng – as it happened
Pound trading 0.4% lower at $1.1066 following OBR meeting with UK PM and chancellor; economy grew in second quarter but ‘continues to slow’
