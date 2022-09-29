ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatsby, the Dollar, and the World Falling Apart: John Authers

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thoughts in the currency market are turning toward the Plaza Hotel. The stately pile at the southeast corner of Central Park has a lasting place in American culture as the scene of Tom Buchanan’s confrontation with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby; in the financial world, it has lasting fame as the place where world finance ministers and central bankers came together in September 1985 to agree on intervening to weaken the dollar against the West German deutsche mark and the Japanese yen. The effect was dramatic (if not as dramatic as Daisy Buchanan’s choice between her husband and her lover):
Liz Truss
Mark Carney
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
U.K.
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances. Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces “a very turbulent and stormy time,” but said her policies would lead to a “high-growth, low-tax economy” in the longer term. The comments are unlikely to calm Truss’ Conservative Party, which opens its four-day annual conference on Sunday in the central England city of Birmingham amid plunging poll ratings and growing public discontent. Truss took office less than a month ago, promising to radically reshape Britain’s economy to end years of sluggish growth. But the government’s Sept. 23 announcement of a stimulus package that includes 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowing, sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar.
What happened to the UK economy, pound and mortgages this week?

It's just over a week since the new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, presented his tax-cutting mini-budget. His aim was to kickstart economic growth. But it seems to have kickstarted a crisis of confidence, a jump in mortgage rates, and calls for a complete U-turn. So what just happened? Here's a quick...
UK not in recession, new figures suggest

The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
Market sell-off has ‘UK-specific component’, Bank’s chief economist says

The country’s most senior economist has said that the current economic woes facing the UK are in part home-grown after the prime minister blamed them on Russia.Huw Pill, the chief economist at the Bank of England, said there is “undoubtedly a UK-specific component” to the recent market movements, which have seen the pound collapse and the cost of government borrowing soar.“Over the course of the past week, there has been a significant repricing of financial assets,” he told an audience of company directors in Holywood, County Down.“Part of that repricing reflects broader global developments. Part of it reflects the ongoing...
