Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 32 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered high clouds may prevent frost formation in a few areas within the advisory area.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, eastern Catskills, Saratoga region, upper Hudson Valley, northern and central Taconics, Berkshires, and eastern Windham County in southern Vermont * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
