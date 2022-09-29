Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO