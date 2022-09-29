Read full article on original website
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Domo Cafe
On today’s Hawaii‘s kitchen segment, Kelly went to one of her go to sushi spots, Domo Café! Chef and Owner Shucong Wu showed us around the kitchen and just how they get the freshest fish possible. They have a large menu, with a great variety of poke, sushi and so much more!
Hawaii activities for your family this Fall break
Fall break is right around the corner for students going to Hawaii public schools. The week off in October is a good time to plan a few trips, visit museum or have a beach day.
Jason Momoa show looking for Hawaii male paddlers
The show is expected to film paddlers in November.
Made in Hawaii Festival tickets available to purchase
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is planned to take place over Veterans Day Holiday Weekend from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Oct. 1.
1st wet season storm to drop over islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
Study: Hawaii is among most crypto-obsessed states
The study looked at which states still have their crypto obsession intact, despite the drop in online interest.
Hawaii blood to help hurricane-ravaged Florida
The Blood Bank of Hawaii knows hurricanes are not just an East Coast problem. Local hospitals are still being prioritized for blood donations, but any excess will go to the Sunshine State.
Hawaii Agriculture Conference highlights Wahine
A panel of women farmers sat down to shed light on what it's like to be in the agriculture business on the second day of the Hawaii Agriculture Conference.
Honolulu observers watch election machine testing
HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may see fewer political advertisements on TV lately, but expect them to ramp up again soon as we’re now just a little over a month away from the 2022 general election. Today the voting machines for the voter service centers on Oahu were tested...
If it’s too good to be true, it might be a scam
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Criminals are always changing their approach to scams and the Hawaii Police Department are warning the public about some of the latest types they’re seeing. Big Island police have received reports about the following scams: Criminal acts as police officer Criminals have been posing as police officers to trick people out of […]
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
Hawaii’s minimum wage goes up on Saturday
This marks the first increase since the minimum wage was set at $10.10 four years ago.
Motorcyclist killed due to crash on Maui
A motorcyclist was killed on Maui after a collision with a pickup truck, according to Maui Police Department.
Hurricane Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ floods, storm surge to Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the storm regained hurricane strength ahead of a Friday South Carolina landfall. The storm made...
Man charged in kidnapping investigation of Maui woman
The male suspect was identified as 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond of Lahaina.
Get2Insurance discusses Health Plans and Enrollment
There are 3 important health plan open enrollments that are just days away from starting. Thousands of Hawaii residents need to be made aware of these critical dates and take action if needed before the respective deadlines. The Open Enrollment season impacts individuals who are already enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare or healthcare.gov Marketplace plans or anyone that wants to check if they qualify to join, drop or switch plans.
