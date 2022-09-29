ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii's Kitchen: Domo Cafe

On today’s Hawaii‘s kitchen segment, Kelly went to one of her go to sushi spots, Domo Café! Chef and Owner Shucong Wu showed us around the kitchen and just how they get the freshest fish possible. They have a large menu, with a great variety of poke, sushi and so much more!
KHON2

1st wet season storm to drop over islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
KHON2

Honolulu observers watch election machine testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may see fewer political advertisements on TV lately, but expect them to ramp up again soon as we’re now just a little over a month away from the 2022 general election. Today the voting machines for the voter service centers on Oahu were tested...
KHON2

If it's too good to be true, it might be a scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Criminals are always changing their approach to scams and the Hawaii Police Department are warning the public about some of the latest types they’re seeing. Big Island police have received reports about the following scams: Criminal acts as police officer Criminals have been posing as police officers to trick people out of […]
KHON2

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
KHON2

Get2Insurance discusses Health Plans and Enrollment

There are 3 important health plan open enrollments that are just days away from starting. Thousands of Hawaii residents need to be made aware of these critical dates and take action if needed before the respective deadlines. The Open Enrollment season impacts individuals who are already enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare or healthcare.gov Marketplace plans or anyone that wants to check if they qualify to join, drop or switch plans.
