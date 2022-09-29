Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to ‘move on quickly’ from Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham players to take any positives they can from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. A 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium saw Spurs lose their first Premier League game of the season, the...
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club. The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday. After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.
Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
Here is your moment – Steven Gerrard hopes Aston Villa fringe players step up
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity presented by injuries and prove why they should be in the team on a regular basis. Already without defender Diego Carlos because of a ruptured Achilles, Gerrard is now facing up to fellow...
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres
Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.
Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage. Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.
Troy Deeney nets equaliser as Birmingham earn point at leaders Sheffield United
Troy Deeney struck an equaliser for Birmingham as Championship leaders Sheffield United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane. Oliver McBurnie had fired the Blades ahead in their pursuit of a fifth successive victory but Deeney’s close-range effort extended Birmingham’s unbeaten run to four games.
Paul Heckingbottom will not criticise Blades players after draw with Birmingham
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom refused to criticise his players after their 1-1 draw with Birmingham but can understand why some will be disappointed with the result. Oli McBurnie scored his fifth Sky Bet Championship goal of the season as his powerful volley from near the penalty spot fired the...
Criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold baffles Jurgen Klopp, who stands by his man
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists under-scrutiny right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being judged wrongly and he does not understand why his critics do not comprehend that. The debate continues to rage about the 23-year-old’s suitability for England after national team boss Gareth Southgate failed to use him in Nations League matches...
Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell
Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield. Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in...
Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby
Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday. The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
