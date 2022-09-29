Read full article on original website
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Government wants to cut ‘very large welfare state’, says Truss cabinet ally
Liz Truss’s government is considering ways to shrink the size of the welfare state, a key cabinet ally Simon Clarke has suggested.The levelling up secretary said ministers were looking at how to make sure “extremely large” state is aligned to a low-tax economy, as economists and unions warn of major austerity cuts ahead.Mr Clarke said Britons and others in western Europe were living in a “fools’ paradise” in which they enjoy a “very large welfare state” despite sluggish economic productivity.“I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we...
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Liz Truss’s poll ratings plummet lower than Boris Johnson’s before he was forced out
Prime minister’s net approval falls to -37, while just 12% say mini-budget was ‘good’
Is Liz Truss right to say no one will get an energy bill over £2,500?
Prime minister risks leading households to believe that they do not need to limit energy usage
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
‘I’ve lost confidence in them but I don’t know if I can switch’: Tories in West Midlands face voting dilemma
Few seem willing to change parties in the home of the fabled swing-voting ‘Worcester woman’ but Liz Truss’s days may be numbered
Liz Truss’s pre-conference interview with Laura Kuenssberg – the key points
Liz Truss had her first lengthy grilling since the mini-budget from Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, after critics called a series of mini-interviews with BBC local radio and regional TV presenters earlier in the week a “car crash”. In a 20-minute interview on Sunday morning with the BBC’s Kuenssberg,...
Michael Gove says Liz Truss must ‘correct’ mini-Budget mistakes
Michael Gove has said that Liz Truss must face up to the challenge of “correcting” the mistakes made in the mini-Budget.Speaking with BBC, the former cabinet minister said we are in a time of “profound uncertainty and concern for people across the country” with “grim economic circumstances.”“(The public) want to know that the prime minister and chancellor share their values, and this is a critical question ... it’s about showing that in their hearts they know what people want to see in the next few years,” Mr Gove said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable
There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party begins its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is because its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
Climb down or stand firm - what does Truss do next?
"I don't think there is a way out." It's breathtaking to hear that judgement on Liz Truss' problems from a seasoned former Conservative minister when the prime minister has not been in charge for a month. But instead of a honeymoon Liz Truss's first weeks in office have resembled a...
Minister Kit Malthouse 'surprised' at market reaction to tax cuts
A cabinet minister has said he was surprised at the market reaction to tax cuts announced in last week's mini-budget. The cuts, funded by increasing government debt, sparked a fall in the value of the pound and a surge in borrowing costs earlier this week. Education Secretary Kit Malthouse said...
Allies defend Kwarteng over Champagne reception following mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng has been defended by senior Tories as opponents called for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private Champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, the Chancellor declared there was “more to come”, a...
Ground should have been laid for tax cuts, admits Liz Truss
Liz Truss has admitted she should have "laid the ground better" for her mini-budget, after it sparked days of market turmoil. The PM told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg she had "learned from that", but she was confident her tax cutting package would boost economic growth. She added a decision to...
Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an “inadequate realisation” of the scale of the problem.He told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show he is “profoundly” concerned that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is paying for £45 billion of tax cuts through increased borrowing.Mr...
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’
Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The prime minister rejected calls to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46 per cent, 19 points...
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
