wuzr.com
SK Wins 5 Setter over LHS; SK Wins Tennis Sectional– Also Over Lincoln
The South Knox Lady Spartans defeated the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices 3-2 in volleyball last night at South Knox. Tje Lady Spartans were led by Addy DeLisle with 13 kills, 28 digs, and 23 assists. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 29 digs, along with 19 more from Olivia Hamilton. Shelby Burke had 17 blocks and 10 kils. Ella Bobe added 11 kills and 15 points. Evey Dodd scored 15 assists and 12 digs. and Grace Arnold scored 11 kills.
wuzr.com
Week Seven of HS Football Starts Tonight
Week 7 of high school football gets underway tonight across the area…. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices host Evansville North tonight at Inman Field. Kick time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1 WZDM and streaming at wzdm.com. The North Knox Warriors travel to Linton to face the Miners. Kick time...
wuzr.com
Trinity Dubbs with 10:54 Tee Time at State Golf Tournament
South Knox Golfer Trinity Dubbs will get a practice round at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. before tomorrows opening round of the state golf tournament. For Dubbs its her third straight trip. to the state finals. Dubbs will tee off Friday morning at 10:54. The state tournament runs...
MyWabashValley.com
CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth stopped by Good Day Live to chat with Julie about the upcoming Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. The event, which will feature WTWO/WAWV’s Shelby Reilly, is set to take place on Friday, October 7...
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
wuzr.com
Monday Starts Energy Assistance Applications at PACE CAA
Beginning Monday, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. The program provides qualified households in Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties a benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. The benefit is a one-time application. Pace spokeswoman Tai Blythe reminds everyone the applications don’t start until...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
wuzr.com
Paving Not Far Away from Starting in Vincennes
Paving projects are just around the corner for various parts of Vincennes. The projects will be paved in part with funding provided by Indiana’s Community Crossings Matching Grant. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the holdup is getting paving personnel to come do the work. Another project in the final...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
WTHI
This Wabash Valley county will see an income tax increase
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You could be paying more in income taxes next year. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that five Indiana counties would be raising their income tax rates. They include Boone, Johnson, Laporte, Monroe, and Knox counties. Knox County's income tax rate will increase from .012...
wuzr.com
New Daviess County Downtown Group in Place
A new organization called Discover Downtown Washington, Incorporated has been established to lead the city’s efforts to invigorate its historic downtown. It will be responsible for establishing and implementing a vision for downtown Washington through four key strategies, known as Community Transformation Strategies, popularized by the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Indiana Main Street Program. They are Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization, also known as the Main Street Four Points.
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
wuzr.com
October Third Open House Set for VU Tech Center
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center next week, on Monday, October 3rd. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 that afternoon in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following dates; Thursday, September 29: I-70 eastbound […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
wuzr.com
Monday Starts Temporary Main Street Phase 3 Closure
The City of Vincennes will close part of Main Street in Phase Three for five days starting Monday. The closure will be on Main Street from Richard Bauer Drive to Henry Sievers Road. The detour will use Hart Street to Lower Hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. The closure...
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground. “It’s an urgent need. I feel like […]
