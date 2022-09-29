Read full article on original website
Spurger XC runners seize victory
CHESTER – Spurger Pirate cross-country runners got the win at the Chester meet last week. The Pirate varsity boys’ teams returned to Spurger as the first-place team. The junior varsity boys also brought home the. gold, and the junior high boys team tied for second. Spurger cross-country com-...
Lady Lions christen new gym with victory
LOVELADY — The Lovelady Lady Lions volleyball team served up a three-set victory playing in the school's new gymnasium for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Lady Lions swept Grapeland 25-6, 25-13, 25-11 in their District 23-2A opener. Senior Haven Prager's serve was the first by a...
Mustangs go after Panthers in Homecoming celebration
WEST ORANGE –It was a night to celebrate in Mustang Country. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming crowd. After a three-game losing streak, including their first district loss since 2009, the Mustangs...
Ring of Honor induction set
Four honorees will be inducted into the Crockett Ring of Honor during a ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. in the high school commons. The 2022 inductees are Monte Jack Driskell, Fernando Harris, Paul Richmond and Charissa Scott.
Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. Later in the game the Lion’s would lose the ball in an interception by Kyler Wilson. The turnover would continue on to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. This 40 yard rush impacted the rest of the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.
86th Annual Fiddler’s Festival crowns champion Smith
CROCKETT – At the Annual Fiddler’s Festival held at the Porth Agricultural Arena on Saturday, September 24, a new Champion was announced. After a long, hot, music-filled day at the arena, judges chose Roberta Rast Smith as their new World Champion Fiddler. The contest was divided into several...
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
56-Year-Old Jose Ceniceros Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 midway between [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY
The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
Conroe residents launch online jewelry store
Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87
MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
Votaw woman killed in crash on FM 787
A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman from Votaw, Texas, Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, around 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Heather Lynn Scott was traveling westbound on FM 787 about five miles east of Rye in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
