The family of Hae Min Lee is appealing a judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed

Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Family of Serial podcast murder victim Hae Min Lee are appealing Baltimore judge's decision to free Adnan Syed, say they were not warned before he was released: 'Going through it again is like a living nightmare'
The family of Hae Min Lee, the 18-year-old whose death was covered in the popular podcast Serial, are appealing a Baltimore judge's decision to release Adnan Syed. Syed, now 41, had been in prison for over 23 years for strangling Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave, before prosecutors vacated his conviction on September 19 and he was released.
Maryland judge vacates murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Syed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were grave problems with his trial, including two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder
A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and...
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Judge denies Bill Cosby a new trial in civil suit
Bill Cosby’s request for a retrial, after being found to have sexually assaulted a minor in 1975 during a civil trial in June, has been rejected by a judge. The assault Cosby was found to have committed occurred at the Playboy Mansion when he sexually assaulted Judy Huth, who was 16 at the time of the attack.
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Marc Wilson's legal team slammed the Black man's conviction for involuntary manslaughter as a "legal lynching" in a Georgia murder trial centered on race. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman alleging she gave birth alone on the floor of a Maryland jail cell files lawsuit
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine...
HipHopDX.com
YNW Melly’s Mother Says Prison Escape Story Was Devised To Tarnish Rapper’s Case
YNW Melly‘s mother, Jamie Demons-King, has spoken out in response to reports that emerged this week claiming her son was part of a plot to escape prison. On Friday (September 30), the rapper’s mother shared a video on her personal social media accounts addressing the Florida Sheriff’s Office’s allegations about her son that were presented during a court hearing on Tuesday (September 27).
