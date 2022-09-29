Read full article on original website
Related
Former SEC coach, current ESPN analyst picks against Clemson
A former SEC coach and current ESPN analyst took to social media this week, revealing his picks for some of the top games in the Week 5 college football slate. Dan Mullen posted a graphic on Twitter, (...)
How to Watch: Georgia vs Missouri, TV Commentators, Kickoff Time
Georgia enters yet another SEC divisional road test Saturday evening as a massive favorite against the Missouri Tigers. First, it was long-time SEC Eastern foe, South Carolina who received a 48 to 7 beating at the hands of the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, now it's the Missouri Tigers who are a ...
LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Missouri
The live updates are rolling as Georgia takes on Missouri.
Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction
Georgia vs. Missouri football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesOdds courtesy ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Running list of visitors for Auburn-LSU: Friday edition
Auburn on Saturday will host LSU inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and dozens of four- and five-star recruits are expected to attend.
College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5
Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Winning at SEC West stadiums remains Kentucky's kryptonite
OXFORD, Miss – Mark Stoops has knocked down a lot of doors in his 10 years as head football coach at Kentucky. One he has not is earning a win on the road against an SEC West opponent. With a gut-wrenching and avoidable 22-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday,...
Column: Here's why the House is likely to flip while the Senate remains up in the air
Republicans need just five more seats to take control of the House. The battle for the Senate could go into overtime.
RELATED PEOPLE
SEC Fan Nation Week 5 Predictions
A pair of Top-25 matchups are on the schedule and the staff of three different SEC sites makes their predictions.
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford
Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
Comments / 0