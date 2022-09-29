ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5

Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
Billy Napier
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford

Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
OXFORD, MS
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
