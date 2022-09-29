The future of the Penn State running game looks to be in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced one of veteran running backs is no longer a part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the...

