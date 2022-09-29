ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

BBC

Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv

If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
BBC

Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say

Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
BBC

St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country

Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC

Ukraine war: Czech crowdfunding buys 'Tomas the tank' for Ukraine

A Czech crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $1.30m (£1.17m) to buy a modernised tank for the Ukrainian army. Dubbed "a gift for Putin", the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organisers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank...
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Ukraine war: Lyman retreat sparks rare criticism of Russian top brass

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the strategically important town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has prompted rare public criticism of the military's top brass by prominent Russian figures and influential social media accounts. But it's not opposition or anti-war voices who are leading this chorus of discontent, it's pro-war...
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC

Liberia age-cheating disqualification an 'unacceptable embarrassment'

Liberia's sports minister Zeogar Wilson has blamed the country's football association (LFA) for the disqualification of their men's side from qualifiers for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations. The West Africans became the third country to be thrown out of a regional tournament for age cheating this week, after Djibouti...
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC

Durga Puja pandal: Wig for Gandhi 'demon’ statue after India outrage

Police in the Indian city of Kolkata are investigating allegations that independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was depicted as a demon at Durga Puja festivities. A festival structure that showed Hindu goddess Durga aiming her trident at a bald, bespectacled man holding a walking stick sparked the controversy. A wig and...
BBC

Iran protests: Schoolgirls heckle paramilitary speaker

A new video posted online appears to show schoolgirls heckling a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force, after anti-government protests sweeping the country spread to the classroom. The teenagers wave their headscarves in the air and shout "get lost, Basiji" at the man, who was asked to address them.
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC

Putin expects situation to 'stabilise' after regional losses

Thank you for joining us... We are now pausing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine for today - thank you for following along with us. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin, after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv.
