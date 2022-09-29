ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

theaggie.org

Annual Davis Neighbors’ Night Out to be held on October 16

The citywide social event will feature potlucks, tea parties and more. Davis Neighbors’ Night Out is a yearly event hosted by the city of Davis along with UC Davis and the Associated Students of UC Davis (ASUCD), according to the city of Davis website. The event is a celebration of the community and an opportunity for residents to foster a sense of camaraderie in their neighborhood.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

A case for studying abroad

Choosing to study abroad was one of the best, most formative decisions I’ve ever made. Back in 2018, I took a semester-long trip to London through my community college. It was a big step for me — I didn’t know anyone else in the program, and it was the first time I had ever traveled alone. But I firmly believe that if I didn’t take the risk and study across the pond, I would not be here at UC Davis, and you would not be reading this.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community

GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday. The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at...
GALT, CA
theaggie.org

Meet the Editorial Board

The California Aggie editors share our backgrounds and express excitement for the start of a new year. As the official student-run newspaper at UC Davis, The California Aggie is the best way for students to gain experience in the field of journalism, especially because the university does not offer a journalism major. We publish a weekly print newspaper on Thursdays and post articles on our website five days a week including breaking news and guest opinions.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

Letter from the editor

I am so excited to welcome you to the first official issue of The California Aggie for the 2022-23 school year. For those of you who did not happen to pick up a copy of our summer issue, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Sophie Dewees, and I am the editor-in-chief of The Aggie. I’m a fourth-year majoring in economics with a double minor in Spanish and history, and outside of the classroom, I love exploring the outdoors, rock climbing and learning new songs on guitar.
JOURNALISM
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K

This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
gtgazette.com

Georgetown restaurant seeks new owner to take reins

In October The Divide Restaurant will celebrate its eighth anniversary. The goal was to provide a more upscale restaurant, a place to celebrate landmark or special events like birthdays, anniversaries, date nights and more. Owners Gary and Kathi Stone and their son Aaron have done just that. They have also...
GEORGETOWN, CA
ABC10

Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
macaronikid.com

Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive

Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Sacramento Observer

The Pop Up Shop At Arden Fair

Fashion trends come and go, and The Pop Up Shop at Arden Fair helps patrons keep up. Owner Aeisha Ransom started with a shop off Florin Road with her husband. She plans to use the new site to amplify other brands. “The Pop Up Shop is a space for entrepreneurs...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"

YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible."  "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
YUBA CITY, CA

