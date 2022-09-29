Read full article on original website
Israel High Tech Scene September 24 – September 30
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34 Million Raise. Ox Security, an Israeli cyber security startup that offers end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34 million in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8, and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with participation from Rain Capital.
Lebanon-Israel maritime talks still all at sea
Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, in power for 30 years, faces an acute dilemma. On the one hand, Hezbollah cannot possibly endorse the formal negotiations now in progress between Israel and the Lebanese government, of which it is a part. On the other hand, it cannot be the one to torpedo an agreement that could rescue Lebanon from the economic problems that are almost overwhelming it.
Ox Security emerges from stealth with $34 Million Raise
Ox Security, an Israeli cyber security startup that offers end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34 million in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8, and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with participation from Rain Capital. Founded less than a year ago by Neatsun Ziv...
Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect.
