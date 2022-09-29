ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel High Tech Scene September 24 – September 30

Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34 Million Raise. Ox Security, an Israeli cyber security startup that offers end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34 million in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8, and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with participation from Rain Capital.
Lebanon-Israel maritime talks still all at sea

Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, in power for 30 years, faces an acute dilemma. On the one hand, Hezbollah cannot possibly endorse the formal negotiations now in progress between Israel and the Lebanese government, of which it is a part. On the other hand, it cannot be the one to torpedo an agreement that could rescue Lebanon from the economic problems that are almost overwhelming it.
