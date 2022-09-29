WATCH: News photographer drops live camera to help Florida family to safety

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — An Australian news photographer covering Hurricane Ian set his camera down while reporting live from Naples to help a family wading through floodwaters on Wednesday.

Video from the Australian morning show, Sunrise, shows cameraman Glenn Ellis spring into action after spotting a family carrying children and emergency supplies through several inches of water.

Meanwhile, the reporter explained that several people passed by them while moving to higher ground. They told him that their homes were quickly inundated by the devastating storm surge, forcing them to flee.

Ellis quickly helped the family through the water and returned to finish the live report.

