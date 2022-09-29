ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Crypto wallet Metamask unveils all-in-one digital asset portfolio dApp

Global digital asset wallet Metamask recently launched a beta version of its new decentralized application (dApp) that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for managing crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) portfolios on different platforms. Fast facts. “Portfolio DApp,” available to extension and mobile users, helps users connect different...
