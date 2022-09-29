Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
This New Barney Documentary Shows The Violent, Dark Side Of The Children’s Show, & My Childhood Is Ruined Yet Again
And once again, my childhood is ruined. If you were born in the ’80s or ’90s, there’s a very good chance you watched Barney, the purple talking dinosaur, at least one time as a child. Although the show appeared to be as harmless as could be and...
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family
Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
WUSA
'Grey's Anatomy': Sarah Drew Says She's Spoken With Jesse Williams About a Japril Spinoff (Exclusive)
Sarah Drew still has hope that a Grey's Anatomy spinoff featuring April and Jackson could come to fruition. The actress spoke to ET on Wednesday night at the Variety Power of Women event, where she acknowledged that fans of the medical drama often ask about a possible series alongside her pal and former co-star, Jesse Williams.
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
SheKnows
Chicago Fire: Gallo’s Set to ‘Move On’ From Violet — Plus, Is Brett’s Next ‘Mr. Right Now’ Already On Our Screens?
“Moving on” and “moving forward” are the Firehouse 51 buzzwords of the week. That sound you heard at the end of last week’s episode of Chicago Fire was hearts breaking from coast to coast as Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) made the difficult but necessary call to end her relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and move forward without him. So, what’s next for the determined paramedic now that her long-distance relationship is in the rearview mirror? Showrunners Andrea Newman and Derek Haas met with our sister publication, TV Line, to discuss just that.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Robyn's Family and Vigilante Lives Collide on the Season Premiere of 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is back! Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her crew are back for season 3 of the popular hit show on CBS. In season 2, after her CIA confidante and friend, Bishop (Chris Noth) was murdered, McCall had a singular purpose—to track down Quinn (Chris Vance) and make him pay for Bishop's death.
'Saturday Night Live' returns and shows that a lot of rebuilding is underway
Judging by the relentlessly average, borderline uninspired season opening episode, this 48th season of SNL is off to a bumpy start, writes our critic Eric Deggans.
TODAY.com
‘Spoiler Alert’: See trailer for new Jim Parsons movie
‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons stars in a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Spoiler Alert.” The film, which is based on a true story, follows a relationship that changes after a shocking diagnosis.Sept. 29, 2022.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'The Woman King' to 'Barbarian'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
bravotv.com
We Just Got Some New Intel on Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow’s Budding Friendship
In a first look at the October 5 episode of RHOSLC, we also realized that Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have something in common we never noticed before. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have just kicked off, but we’re already getting a sense of some of the new and changing dynamics within the group. You can bet those changes have, of course, led to drama, as we saw in the September 28 season premiere.
In brief: Three Times a Countess; Queen High; Nina Simone’s Gum – review
Raine Spencer is best remembered today as the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, but, as Gaudoin reveals in her enthralling and revelatory biography, the countess also led a tempestuous existence. Gaudoin elegantly depicts the esoteric life of an aristocrat, nicknamed ‘“Acid Raine” by her unimpressed stepdaughter, whose stormy relationships with her husbands and family were only equalled by an extravagant attitude towards fun that saw her remark, while on the verge of matrimony, “what you give out, you get back like a boomerang”.
