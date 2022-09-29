ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
UPI News

'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Distractify

Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
SheKnows

Chicago Fire: Gallo’s Set to ‘Move On’ From Violet — Plus, Is Brett’s Next ‘Mr. Right Now’ Already On Our Screens?

“Moving on” and “moving forward” are the Firehouse 51 buzzwords of the week. That sound you heard at the end of last week’s episode of Chicago Fire was hearts breaking from coast to coast as Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) made the difficult but necessary call to end her relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and move forward without him. So, what’s next for the determined paramedic now that her long-distance relationship is in the rearview mirror? Showrunners Andrea Newman and Derek Haas met with our sister publication, TV Line, to discuss just that.
TODAY.com

‘Spoiler Alert’: See trailer for new Jim Parsons movie

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons stars in a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Spoiler Alert.” The film, which is based on a true story, follows a relationship that changes after a shocking diagnosis.Sept. 29, 2022.
bravotv.com

We Just Got Some New Intel on Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow’s Budding Friendship

In a first look at the October 5 episode of RHOSLC, we also realized that Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have something in common we never noticed before. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have just kicked off, but we’re already getting a sense of some of the new and changing dynamics within the group. You can bet those changes have, of course, led to drama, as we saw in the September 28 season premiere.
The Guardian

In brief: Three Times a Countess; Queen High; Nina Simone’s Gum – review

Raine Spencer is best remembered today as the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales, but, as Gaudoin reveals in her enthralling and revelatory biography, the countess also led a tempestuous existence. Gaudoin elegantly depicts the esoteric life of an aristocrat, nicknamed ‘“Acid Raine” by her unimpressed stepdaughter, whose stormy relationships with her husbands and family were only equalled by an extravagant attitude towards fun that saw her remark, while on the verge of matrimony, “what you give out, you get back like a boomerang”.
