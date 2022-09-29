Read full article on original website
Citroen Announces EV Concept Which Uses Recycled Cardboard and Has a Top Speed of 68 Mph
Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, CEO Vincent Cobée stressed the importance of electric mobility. "The drive towards an electrification [of] individual transport is a very important element of a sustainable future," Cobée says. There have been concerns in some quarters that the increasing cost of charging an EV...
Dodge Tries to Convert Its Muscle Car Fans From V-8 Engine to EV
Since the Dodge Charger was reintroduced in 2006, Dodge has been building a reputation for making muscle cars with big engines and bold and bright paint jobs. But it plans to discontinue the gas-powered Challenger and Charger and the V-8 hemi engines that power some of the most popular versions.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
