Grammy-winning band drops out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as Hurricane Ian cancels flight to SF
The Grammy-winning band's flight was "sidelined by Hurricane Ian."
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
Photos from the return of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest
Happiness was in the air at Golden Gate Park.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'
Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her. 'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context. As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco.
‘Everybody hated us’: Critical Mass, a famed bike event, turns SF into Amsterdam
"Early on, we got bashed really hard. Everybody hated us."
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
brides.com
A Sophisticated Black-Tie Wedding in San Francisco
Hailey Stone and Ben Sperry met through mutual friends at a birthday party in San Francisco in August 2017. Two years later on November 9, 2019, Ben proposed at another birthday party. This one was for his bride-to-be. “Ben proposed on Hailey’s 30th birthday,” the couple shares. “He had an amazing party planned at our favorite place in Sausalito, Le Garage, with all our closest friends and family. He popped the question right before guests arrived and Hailey’s ‘birthday’ became the most beautiful engagement celebration.”
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
earnthenecklace.com
David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?
For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
sfstandard.com
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
California suburbs rank poorly in new study
Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be out of many peoples’ price range, but supposedly cheaper alternatives, such as living in a suburb, can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, were the […]
Pro tips for San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival
One of the co-founders shares advice on how to have the best festival experience.
bontraveler.com
20 Best Restaurants in Sausalito, California
Sausalito is an idyllic town that located just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. From the picturesque houseboats to the epic views, Sausalito is well worth visiting, especially if you live in NorCal. Despite the fact that it is pretty small, Sausalito has a surprising number of amazing...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern California
Choosing the most stunning hikes in Northern California is a daunting task. From strolling along beautiful shorelines and exploring mature woodlands to adventurous climbing to the top of a volcano, there really is something for everyone. You are reading: Best northern california hikes | 11 Most Stunning Hikes In Northern...
