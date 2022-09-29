ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Are You the Hudson Valley’s Best Grill Master? Want to Show Off?

We all know that one person in our lives works "magic" when cooking behind a grill or smoker. I know that on the grill side I like to think of myself as a mini grill master (I can do chicken perfectly, steak not so much...LOL). Think of that person, (maybe it's you), and get them signed up to show off their best BBQ at the 1st ever BBQ competition in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Boo-Free Zone! No-Scare Halloween Offered for Families in Monroe

I've been focusing a lot on the haunted, spooky, and scary attractions for this fall, which is actually so against type for me. I'm more about the "spoopy" stuff, you know, the spooky stuff that comes across in a comical and campy way. I'd rather watch The Adams Family and The Evil Dead franchise over Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Saw. I enjoy getting dressed up in funny costumes like a giant Pac Man or an inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. I love setting up my lawn to be a fun and exciting stop for trick-or-treaters. Come on, life is scary enough as it is, I don't need to go out and intentionally terrify myself. It looks like Monroe has the perfect event for families, children, and people like me, a No-Scare Halloween.
MONROE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Lite 98.7

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock shopping center experiences rebirth

Woodstock’s shopping center has undergone a rebirth, with all spaces now filled, most with new businesses. It’s been 16 years since Sunflower Natural Foods founder Bob Whitcomb partnered with Bob Pearl to buy Bradley Meadows, and now Woodstock Plaza is transformed into a vibrant, bustling center of commerce.
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

These Famous People Haunt the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Tarrytown NY

Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August. But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?
TARRYTOWN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Fire destroys popular New Paltz restaurant

At approximately 6:21a.m. on September 29, the New Paltz Fire Department (NPFD) responded to a call reporting smoke coming from a building at 15 ½ North Front Street in the Village of New Paltz. The location was a local hotspot, Mexican Kitchen, which recently came under new ownership a month ago. According to NPFD Chief Cory Wirthmann, the firefighters that arrived on the scene saw “smoke coming out from the roof,” and began immediately to try and suppress the fire, which they were able to do within a half hour, but it was not enough to save the small, wooden structure. “What remained of the building was leaning onto the building next to it and we had to level it,” said Wirthmann. “It’s sad because these new owners only had the business for a month.”
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

