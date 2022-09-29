ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
CNN

More than 130 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 131 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to East Java’s Governor, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
KTVZ

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
NBC Sports

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
The Associated Press

Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!

SYDNEY (AP) — We got what we came for — the gold. It didn’t end specifically how I wanted it to after I hurt my hip in the quarterfinals and couldn’t play in the medal rounds. But I knew I’d still have a role as part of the bench mob. I would cheer my teammates on as loud as I could to help them bring home that gold. There’s no other way to put it than it stunk when I got hurt. I was definitely down and it wasn’t easy for me, but my teammates and coaches did a great job of keeping me up. They let me know I was still a big part of this success as I made big contributions in the earlier games. Now to have this gold medal around my neck is something that is really special. I don’t want to compare it to the WNBA championship we won last year in Chicago as both are really, really great.
