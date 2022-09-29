Read full article on original website
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
The U.S. goes for its fourth consecutive title at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney — and eighth global gold in a row overall when including the Olympics. A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, and Breanna Stewart, the Tokyo Olympic MVP, headline a U.S. roster that, for the first time since 2000, includes neither Sue Bird (retired) nor Diana Taurasi (injured).
China tops host Australia 61-59 to reach gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — The Chinese team lifted coach Zheng Wei up, tossing her in the air after pulling off a thrilling victory over Australia. China is now guaranteed its first medal in the women’s World Cup since 1994 after the 61-59 win over the Opals on Friday night in the semifinals.
Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
SYDNEY (AP) — We got what we came for — the gold. It didn’t end specifically how I wanted it to after I hurt my hip in the quarterfinals and couldn’t play in the medal rounds. But I knew I’d still have a role as part of the bench mob. I would cheer my teammates on as loud as I could to help them bring home that gold. There’s no other way to put it than it stunk when I got hurt. I was definitely down and it wasn’t easy for me, but my teammates and coaches did a great job of keeping me up. They let me know I was still a big part of this success as I made big contributions in the earlier games. Now to have this gold medal around my neck is something that is really special. I don’t want to compare it to the WNBA championship we won last year in Chicago as both are really, really great.
